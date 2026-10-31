/R Madhavan teams up with Vishal Furia for a new horror film

R Madhavan is set to return to the horror genre with filmmaker Vishal Furia’s upcoming untitled film. The project brings two familiar names in Indian horror together, with Madhavan taking the lead in a film that aims to offer audiences a new kind of cinematic experience.

Madhavan has built a diverse filmography across genres and languages. From romantic dramas like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Tanu Weds Manu to acclaimed films such as 3 Idiots, Vikram Vedha and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the actor has consistently explored different kinds of roles. More recently, he was seen in the blockbuster Dhurandhar.

Horror is also a memorable part of his career. His 2009 film 13B introduced audiences to a distinctive kind of psychological fear rooted in everyday life. The actor returned to the genre with Shaitaan, once again demonstrating his ability to leave a lasting impression on audiences.

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Vishal Furia on casting R Madhavan

Furia has established himself as a filmmaker with a strong association with horror. He first attracted attention with the critically acclaimed Marathi film Lapachhapi before expanding the story into the Chhorii universe. He also directed Maa, which featured Madhavan in a surprise cameo.

The upcoming project marks another significant step in Furia’s career as he approaches a decade in the film industry in 2027.

Speaking about casting the actor, Furia said, “Madhavan sir was always my first and only choice. I’m stoked that he has come on board and has already started getting into the world of the film. He is the true OG horror star of the cult classic Indian horror '13B' - one of my favourite films of all times. His conviction, his experience and his understanding of serious horror are very rare, and I couldn’t think of anyone better for this film.”

The filmmaker also spoke about the experience of collaborating with Madhavan.

“Madhavan sir has years of experience as a writer, director and producer, so it’s really special to have him with us on this film. Together, we want to create something audiences have never seen before in Indian horror - the kind of fear they will feel in their bones!”