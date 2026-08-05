/R Madhavan questions how Dhurandhar is a propaganda film, reacts to his films 'pro-government' narrative

R Madhavan has long faced backlash over his participation in movies that came across as having a pro-government narrative. After being drawn into the conversation time and again, the actor has finally addressed the backlash and being branded as a "sanghi" on social media.

Amid all this, his comments and projects have also solidified his presence. Madhavan will next be seen in a biopic on Indian inventor GD Naidu's biopic GDN, and while promoting the movie, the actor, in an interview with Galatta Plus, addressed the image he has on social media and the trolling that comes with it.

Madhavan on 'sanghi' label and what he has to say about it

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The Dhurandhar actor, who is also the FTII (Film and Television Institute of India) president, has faced a lot of backlash over his silence on the NEET-UG student protests. Although he shared a statement later. But, he was trolled massively. When asked about being labelled as "sanghi," the actor said that he has never spoken against any party or its leaders. For the unversed, sanghi commonly refers to a member or supporter of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“I have never shared anything against any party or its leaders. If someone has done something good, I have amplified that. When a person has been elected to be a Chief Minister or Prime Minister, I think it’s my duty to support them. I read the comments, but it does not affect my decision making. If someone is making me feel bad about that, then I want to question their intent,” he said.

Speaking further, the actor said his views on something should not always be taken from a political angle, as he has been “conditioned since childhood” to love his country.

R. Madhavan questions how Dhurandhar is a propaganda film



He also spoke about Dhurandhar and its criticism for being pro-government. The film was labelled a propaganda film over its storyline, depiction of Pakistan, and for showing government policies as benefiting national security, including demonetisation and more. But Dhurandhar is not the first film to face such accusations. His movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was also accused of being overtly nationalistic.

Speaking on the choice of projects, which have been perceived differently by audiences or agenda-driven, the actor said,“Dhurandhar, as a film, is set in Pakistan. Whatever happens, good or bad, shows how it affects India. What kind of propaganda is that? I don’t understand. When it comes to criticising Nambi, how can I be honest in the story if I’m afraid of who he really is?''

''If he’s going to the temple, I’ll show it. If GD Naidu is an atheist, I have to be true to the character. I’m not showing him praying. I’m an actor; my job is to portray what it is. And my personal opinion is, I just want to enhance all the good things about India. That cannot be a crime,” he added.