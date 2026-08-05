/Musafir Cafe Season 2 confirmed: Netflix announces return of Vikrant Massey’s hit romance series

The musafirs of love are coming back with a new season. Vikrant Massey, Vidika Pinto and Mahima Makwana-starrer Netflix series Musafir Cafe is coming back with a second season. On Wednesday, the OTT platform announced the next chapter of the popular series and stated that the story was always meant to go beyond season one.

As the world of Chander, Sudha and Preeti gets written once again, audiences can look forward to the relationships, emotions and unanswered questions that made the series so unforgettable.

The series Musafir Cafe struck a deeply personal chord with the audience as many could see a little of themselves in Chander, Sudha or Preeti; in the choices they had to make and the timing of it all.

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The first season of the show ended on a cliffhanger. Season 2 will aim to unravel Chander and his true love.

Will Sudha and Chander discover that some connections never really fade? Will Preeti continue to redefine what love and companionship can look like? Season 2 will return to answer questions that have been lingering about the show in the minds of the viewers.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said, “Musafir Cafe has captured the hearts of audiences all over. The conversations about the show have hijacked the Internet with debates about the ending and what lies ahead, the dialogues, the characters and the music. Romance, when done right, captures hearts and conversations like no other genre does. We are bullish about building this genre, like we built comedy for our members. And I’m happy to announce Musafir Cafe S02 will be an integral part of that slate. We can’t wait to take this tale of love and longing into its next exciting phase.”

Talking about the overwhelming response to Musafir Cafe and the announcement of Season 2, creator and writer Sharanya Rajgopal said, "I’m overwhelmed by the outpouring of love on our show. As storytellers, we can only hope that our characters will find a home in people's hearts, that the honesty in our work speaks to them. The love that audiences have shown Chander, Sudha and Preeti has been far more beautiful than I could have imagined. Watching viewers laugh with them, cry for them, tell me their stories and passionately root for their favourite characters has been deeply moving and humbling. It felt like they weren't ready to say goodbye, and honestly, neither was I. Because for me, the story is just getting started. I'm incredibly grateful to Netflix for believing in this story from the very beginning, championing its emotional honesty, and being true creative partners and my musafirs every step of the way. Their faith in my every crazy request and their willingness to nurture it with me, every step of the way has made it possible for us to tell the next chapter. Season 2 will be our love letter to everyone who made Musafir Cafe their own. What happens next? Stay tuned!”

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