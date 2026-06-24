/R Madhavan pens heartfelt note after Padma Shri honour: 'To every person who watched my films'

R Madhavan was conferred with the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. Following the ceremony, the actor took to social media to share an emotional note and described the recognition as one of the most meaningful moments in his life.

Madhavan shares an emotional note

Sharing a photo from the event, the actor said, "I am Deeply humbled and profoundly grateful, and truly honored to be conferred with the Padma Shri."

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"My heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India for bestowing upon me one of our nation’s highest civilian honors. I am equally thankful to the Government of Maharashtra for recommending my name and placing their faith in my journey. This recognition is something I will cherish for the rest of my life."

Madhavan further acknowledged the people who have supported him throughout his career. "To every person who watched my films, embraced my characters, celebrated my successes, forgave my shortcomings, and stood by me through the years—this honor belongs as much to you as it does to me. Your affection has been the driving force behind every milestone in my life and career."

Additionally, the actor noted that the award also serves as a reminder of the responsibilities. "Today, I also feel a deep sense of responsibility. This recognition reminds me that every privilege carries with it a greater duty—to uphold the values of integrity, humility, and excellence; to contribute meaningfully to the world of cinema that has given me everything; and to serve my country in whatever way I can."

"I dedicate this honor to the magical world of cinema, to every artist and technician who has walked alongside me and to my family who have been my strength…," he concluded.

Film fraternity and fans react

The ceremony was attended by his family, including his wife, Sarita Birje, and son Vedaant Madhavan. They were seen applauding as he walked up to receive the award. During the event, the actor was also seen greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi before receiving the honour from President Murmu.

Several members of the film fraternity congratulated Madhavan on the achievement. Priyanka Chopra commented, "So well deserved," while his son Vedaant wrote, "What an amazing achievement. So proud." Preity Zinta, Bipasha Basu, Namrata Shirodkar, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sunil Grover and Shamita Shetty were among the celebrities who also extended their wishes.

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