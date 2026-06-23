/Alka Yagnik’s Padma awards appearance sparks concerns: What is rare hearing disorder she's suffering from?

Singer Alka Yagnik was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India, by President Droupadi Murmu during the second investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 23. Soon after the songstress walked to get her award, her health condition had her fans worried about her.

Yagnik has been staying away from the limelight after she announced in 2024 that she has a rare hearing disorder. While there has been not much update about her health for over a year, her appearance at today's ceremony led many fans to worry. Whether it’s because of her hearing disorder or if she is suffering from something else has still not been known.

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In the videos that have been shared online, Yagnik can be seen walking with the help of an assistant who helped her walk to the stage as she stood to take her award. She was seen walking with a smile and even bowed down in front of PM Narendra Modi and touched his feet. She looked happy and smiling, but her frail condition made netizens concerned.

When Alka Yagnik was diagnosed with rare hearing disorder?

In 2024, the singer revealed that she has been suffering from a rare sensorineural hearing disorder, which occurred after she couldn't hear anything after stepping out of a flight.

Speaking about the diagnosis, Alka further added, “It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack…This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unaware. As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers.”

She also asked her fans to be cautious of “loud music and headphones”.

In March, Yagnik revealed that she is still suffering from the condition.

Due to difficulty in hearing, she is unable to take up new projects. "Composers approach me now and then. But I am not able to do it," she told NDTV.

What is sensorineural hearing disorder?