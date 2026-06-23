/Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty conferred Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu; Dulquer Salmaan cheers from audience | Watch

Renowned actor Mammootty on Tuesday received the Padma Bhushan at the Padma Awards 2026 investiture ceremony, adding another achievement to his successful career. President Droupadi Murmu presented the honour to the veteran star at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Mammootty honoured with Padma Bhushan

But the event was extra special for the 74-year-old because his son, actor Dulquer Salmaan, proudly watched from the audience while his father accepted one of India's highest civilian honours. Several visuals from the ceremony quickly began circulating on social media, with fans adoring the heartwarming moment between the father-son duo.

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He received the award during the second phase of the Padma Awards investiture ceremony for his immense contribution to Indian cinema for more than five decades. He has appeared in several iconic films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages.

The Padma Awards list was released on Republic Day this year. At the time opened up about receiving the saying, "Santosham, athi santhosham... there is nothing bigger than the honour from the country," as per Mathrubhumi News.

About Mammootty

The actor has a legacy of working in over 400 films throughout his career. Before Padma Bhushan, he has also been honoured with three National Film Awards, multiple Kerala State Film Awards, Filmfare Awards South, and Kerala Film Critics Awards. Some of his best works include Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, Mathilukal, Thaniyavarthanam, Vidheyan, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Amaram, Bramayugam, Kaathal – The Core, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Peranbu, Thalapathi, and more.

The actor's latest films include Patriot, and Chatha Pacha. He will next feature in filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan's Padayaatra and the Tamil action-thriller OM: Chapter 1, alongside Dhanush and Sai Pallavi.

About Padma Awards

The Padma Awards are among India's most prestigious civilian honours, and this year they recognised 131 personalities from diverse sectors for their remarkable contributions to society. The honours celebrate achievements in fields such as cinema, sports, literature, medicine, public affairs, science, social work, trade, and education.