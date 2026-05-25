/Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra, Prosenjit Chatterjee and others honoured on Monday | In pics

On May 25, several personalities from the entertainment and other fields were honoured by President Droupadi Murmu with Padma Awards, including Dharmendra, whose wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, accepted the honour on his behalf.
The first phase of the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, where President Droupadi Murmu presented civilian honours to several personalities from the fields of cinema, sports, arts, public service and literature. This year, the Government of India approved 131 Padma Awards, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri honours. Take a look at major names from entertainment industry who were honoured during the first Civil Investiture Ceremony.
The late actor was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan for his contribution to Indian cinema. His wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, accepted the honour on his behalf, and she attended the event with his daughter, Ahana Deol. Known as ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood, Dharmendra died in November, 2025, at the age of 89. Over a career spanning more than six decades, he featured in several iconic films including Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Satyakam, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta and Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke.
The 63-year-old actor was honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema, particularly Bengali films. He opted for a traditional golden kurta set for the ceremony and received the award in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries. Some of his popular films include Chokher Bali, Autograph, Baishe Srabon and Moner Manush.
The advertising icon was posthumously conferred the Padma Bhushan. His wife, Neeta Joshi, received the award on his behalf. Widely called one of the pioneers of Indian advertising, Pandey was known for creating memorable campaigns such as Asian Paints’ “Har khushi mein rang laaye”, Cadbury’s “Kuch Khaas Hai,” and Fevicol’s famous “Egg” commercial. He passed away in October 2025 at the age of 70.
Veteran actor-director Arvind Vaidya was also honoured with the Padma Shri. The 85-year-old actor has a career spanning 33 years, and has reportedly directed over 200 plays. Some of his memorable projects include Anupamaa, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Khichdi. The ceremony was also attended by his daughter, actor Vandana Pathak, who applauded proudly from the audience alongside family members.
Apart from film personalities, the first phase of the ceremony also saw honours being conferred upon several eminent personalities, including Uday Kotak, classical violinist N Rajam, cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur and para athlete Praveen Kumar.
On Monday, only the first phase of the Civil Investiture Ceremony was held. The remaining recipients, including Mammootty, Alka Yagnik and R Madhavan, are said to receive their honours during the second phase. The date is yet to be announced.