/Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra, Prosenjit Chatterjee and others honoured on Monday | In pics

Apart from film personalities, the first phase of the ceremony also saw honours being conferred upon several eminent personalities, including Uday Kotak, classical violinist N Rajam, cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur and para athlete Praveen Kumar.

On Monday, only the first phase of the Civil Investiture Ceremony was held. The remaining recipients, including Mammootty, Alka Yagnik and R Madhavan, are said to receive their honours during the second phase. The date is yet to be announced.

