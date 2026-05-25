/Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra, Rohit Sharma, Mammootty and more | Check full winners list

The Government of India has unveiled the Padma Awards 2026 recipients list, and has recognised 131 personalities from diverse sectors for their remarkable contributions to society. The honours celebrate achievements in fields such as cinema, sports, literature, medicine, public affairs, science, social work, trade, and education.
Padma Awards 2026
Some of the prominent names from the entertainment and sports industries include late actor Dharmendra, actor Mammootty, singer Alka Yagnik, and cricketer Rohit Sharma.
As per the Press Information Bureau (PIB), "Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri."
The Padma honours are divided into three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Padma Vibhushan is presented for exceptional service of the highest order, while the Padma Bhushan acknowledges distinguished service of a high order. The Padma Shri recognises noteworthy achievements across different disciplines.
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The Civil Investiture Ceremony is being held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Droupadi Murmu is conferring the awards upon the winners.
Padma Vibhushan 2026 full winners list
Dharmendra (Posthumous) – Art – Maharashtra
K T Thomas – Public Affairs – Kerala
N Rajam – Art – Uttar Pradesh
P Narayanan – Literature and Education – Kerala
V S Achuthanandan (Posthumous) – Public Affairs – Kerala
Padma Bhushan Winners 2026
Alka Yagnik – Art – Maharashtra
Bhagat Singh Koshyari – Public Affairs – Uttarakhand
Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy – Medicine – Tamil Nadu
Mammootty – Art – Kerala
Nori Dattatreyudu – Medicine – United States of America
Piyush Pandey (Posthumous) – Art – Maharashtra
S K M Maeilanandhan – Social Work – Tamil Nadu
Shatavadhani R Ganesh – Art – Karnataka
Shibu Soren (Posthumous) – Public Affairs – Jharkhand
Uday Kotak – Trade and Industry – Maharashtra
V K Malhotra (Posthumous) – Public Affairs – Delhi
Vellappally Natesan – Public Affairs – Kerala
Vijay Amritraj – Sports – United States of America
Padma Shri Winners 2026
A E Muthunayagam – Science and Engineering – Kerala
Anil Kumar Rastogi – Art – Uttar Pradesh
Anke Gowda M. – Social Work – Karnataka
Armida Fernandez – Medicine – Maharashtra
Arvind Vaidya – Art – Gujarat
Ashok Khade – Trade and Industry – Maharashtra
Ashok Kumar Singh – Science and Engineering – Uttar Pradesh
Asok Kumar Haldar – Literature and Education – West Bengal
Baldev Singh – Sports – Punjab
Bhagwandas Raikwar – Sports – Madhya Pradesh
Bharat Singh Bharti – Art – Bihar
Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda – Art – Maharashtra
Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous) – Art – Bihar
Brij Lal Bhat – Social Work – Jammu and Kashmir
Buddha Rashmi Mani – Others – Archaeology – Uttar Pradesh
Budhri Tati – Social Work – Chhattisgarh
Chandramouli Gaddamanugu – Science and Engineering – Telangana
Charan Hembram – Literature and Education – Odisha
Chiranji Lal Yadav – Art – Uttar Pradesh
Deepika Reddy – Art – Telangana
Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya – Art – Gujarat
Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad – Art – Andhra Pradesh
Gafruddin Mewati Jogi – Art – Rajasthan
Gambir Singh Yonzone – Literature and Education – West Bengal
Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (Posthumous) – Art – Andhra Pradesh
Gayatri Balasubramanian and Ranjani Balasubramanian (Duo) – Art – Tamil Nadu
Gopal Ji Trivedi – Science and Engineering – Bihar
Guduru Venkat Rao – Medicine – Telangana
H V Hande – Medicine – Tamil Nadu
Hally War – Social Work – Meghalaya
Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Posthumous) – Art – West Bengal
Haricharan Saikia – Art – Assam
Harmanpreet Kaur – Sports – Punjab
Inderjit Singh Sidhu – Social Work – Chandigarh
Janardan Bapurao Bothe – Social Work – Maharashtra
Jogesh Deuri – Others – Agriculture – Assam
Juzer Vasi – Science and Engineering – Maharashtra
Jyotish Debnath – Art – West Bengal
K Pajanivel – Sports – Puducherry
K Ramasamy – Science and Engineering – Tamil Nadu
K Vijay Kumar – Civil Service – Tamil Nadu
Kabindra Purkayastha (Posthumous) – Public Affairs – Assam
Kailash Chandra Pant – Literature and Education – Madhya Pradesh
Kalamandalam Vimala Menon – Art – Kerala
Kewal Krishan Thakral – Medicine – Uttar Pradesh
Khem Raj Sundriyal – Art – Haryana
Kollakal Devaki Amma G – Social Work – Kerala
Krishnamurty Balasubramanian – Science and Engineering – Telangana
Kumar Bose – Art – West Bengal
Kumarasamy Thangaraj – Science and Engineering – Telangana
Lars-Christian Koch – Art – Germany
Liudmila Viktorovna Khokhlova – Literature and Education – Russia
Madhavan Ranganathan – Art – Maharashtra
Maganti Murali Mohan – Art – Andhra Pradesh
Mahendra Kumar Mishra – Literature and Education – Odisha
Mahendra Nath Roy – Literature and Education – West Bengal
Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar – Literature and Education – Delhi
Mangala Kapoor – Literature and Education – Uttar Pradesh
Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai – Art – Gujarat
Mohan Nagar – Social Work – Madhya Pradesh
Narayan Vyas – Others – Archaeology – Madhya Pradesh
Naresh Chandra Dev Varma – Literature and Education – Tripura
Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala – Social Work – Gujarat
Nuruddin Ahmed – Art – Assam
Othuvaar Thiruthani Swaminathan – Art – Tamil Nadu
Padma Gurmet – Medicine – Ladakh
Palkonda Vijay Anand Reddy – Medicine – Telangana
Pokhila Lekthepi – Art – Assam
Prabhakar Basavprabhu Kore – Literature and Education – Karnataka
Prateek Sharma – Medicine – United States of America
Praveen Kumar – Sports – Uttar Pradesh
Prem Lal Gautam – Science and Engineering – Himachal Pradesh
Prosenjit Chatterjee – Art – West Bengal
Punniamurthy Natesan – Medicine – Tamil Nadu
R Krishnan (Posthumous) – Art – Tamil Nadu
R V S Mani – Civil Service – Delhi
Rabilal Tudu – Literature and Education – West Bengal
Raghupat Singh (Posthumous) – Others – Agriculture – Uttar Pradesh
Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar – Art – Maharashtra
Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar – Art – Tamil Nadu
Rajendra Prasad – Medicine – Uttar Pradesh
Rama Reddy Mamidi (Posthumous) – Others – Animal Husbandry – Telangana
Ramamurthy Sreedher – Others – Radio Broadcasting – Delhi
Ramchandra Godbole and Suneeta Godbole (Duo) – Medicine – Chhattisgarh
Ratilal Borisagar – Literature and Education – Gujarat
Rohit Sharma – Sports – Maharashtra
S G Susheelamma – Social Work – Karnataka
Sangyusang S Pongener – Art – Nagaland
Sant Niranjan Dass – Others – Spiritualism – Punjab
Sarat Kumar Patra – Art – Odisha
Saroj Mandal – Medicine – West Bengal
Satish Shah (Posthumous) – Art – Maharashtra
Satyanarayan Nuwal – Trade and Industry – Maharashtra
Savita Punia – Sports – Haryana
Shafi Shauq – Literature and Education – Jammu and Kashmir
Shashi Shekhar Vempati – Literature and Education – Karnataka
Shrirang Devaba Lad – Others – Agriculture – Maharashtra
Shubha Venkatesha Iyengar – Science and Engineering – Karnataka
Shyam Sundar – Medicine – Uttar Pradesh
Simanchal Patro – Art – Odisha
Sivasankari – Literature and Education – Tamil Nadu
Suresh Hanagavadi – Medicine – Karnataka
Swami Brahmdev Ji Maharaj – Social Work – Rajasthan
T T Jagannathan (Posthumous) – Trade and Industry – Karnataka
Taga Ram Bheel – Art – Rajasthan
Tarun Bhattacharya – Art – West Bengal
Techi Gubin – Social Work – Arunachal Pradesh
Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam – Art – Tamil Nadu
Tripti Mukherjee – Art – West Bengal
Veezhinathan Kamakoti – Science and Engineering – Tamil Nadu
Vempaty Kutumba Sastry – Literature and Education – Andhra Pradesh
Vladimer Mestvirishvili (Posthumous) – Sports – Georgia
Yumnam Jatra Singh (Posthumous) – Art – Manipur