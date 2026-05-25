/Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra, Rohit Sharma, Mammootty and more | Check full winners list

The Government of India has unveiled the Padma Awards 2026 recipients list, and has recognised 131 personalities from diverse sectors for their remarkable contributions to society. The honours celebrate achievements in fields such as cinema, sports, literature, medicine, public affairs, science, social work, trade, and education.

Padma Awards 2026

Some of the prominent names from the entertainment and sports industries include late actor Dharmendra, actor Mammootty, singer Alka Yagnik, and cricketer Rohit Sharma.

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As per the Press Information Bureau (PIB), "Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri."

The Padma honours are divided into three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Padma Vibhushan is presented for exceptional service of the highest order, while the Padma Bhushan acknowledges distinguished service of a high order. The Padma Shri recognises noteworthy achievements across different disciplines.

The Civil Investiture Ceremony is being held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Droupadi Murmu is conferring the awards upon the winners.

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Padma Vibhushan 2026 full winners list

Dharmendra (Posthumous) – Art – Maharashtra

K T Thomas – Public Affairs – Kerala

N Rajam – Art – Uttar Pradesh

P Narayanan – Literature and Education – Kerala

V S Achuthanandan (Posthumous) – Public Affairs – Kerala

Padma Bhushan Winners 2026

Alka Yagnik – Art – Maharashtra

Bhagat Singh Koshyari – Public Affairs – Uttarakhand

Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy – Medicine – Tamil Nadu

Mammootty – Art – Kerala

Nori Dattatreyudu – Medicine – United States of America

Piyush Pandey (Posthumous) – Art – Maharashtra

S K M Maeilanandhan – Social Work – Tamil Nadu

Shatavadhani R Ganesh – Art – Karnataka

Shibu Soren (Posthumous) – Public Affairs – Jharkhand

Uday Kotak – Trade and Industry – Maharashtra

V K Malhotra (Posthumous) – Public Affairs – Delhi

Vellappally Natesan – Public Affairs – Kerala

Vijay Amritraj – Sports – United States of America

Padma Shri Winners 2026

A E Muthunayagam – Science and Engineering – Kerala

Anil Kumar Rastogi – Art – Uttar Pradesh

Anke Gowda M. – Social Work – Karnataka

Armida Fernandez – Medicine – Maharashtra

Arvind Vaidya – Art – Gujarat

Ashok Khade – Trade and Industry – Maharashtra

Ashok Kumar Singh – Science and Engineering – Uttar Pradesh

Asok Kumar Haldar – Literature and Education – West Bengal

Baldev Singh – Sports – Punjab

Bhagwandas Raikwar – Sports – Madhya Pradesh

Bharat Singh Bharti – Art – Bihar

Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda – Art – Maharashtra

Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous) – Art – Bihar

Brij Lal Bhat – Social Work – Jammu and Kashmir

Buddha Rashmi Mani – Others – Archaeology – Uttar Pradesh

Budhri Tati – Social Work – Chhattisgarh

Chandramouli Gaddamanugu – Science and Engineering – Telangana

Charan Hembram – Literature and Education – Odisha

Chiranji Lal Yadav – Art – Uttar Pradesh

Deepika Reddy – Art – Telangana

Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya – Art – Gujarat

Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad – Art – Andhra Pradesh

Gafruddin Mewati Jogi – Art – Rajasthan

Gambir Singh Yonzone – Literature and Education – West Bengal

Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (Posthumous) – Art – Andhra Pradesh

Gayatri Balasubramanian and Ranjani Balasubramanian (Duo) – Art – Tamil Nadu

Gopal Ji Trivedi – Science and Engineering – Bihar

Guduru Venkat Rao – Medicine – Telangana

H V Hande – Medicine – Tamil Nadu

Hally War – Social Work – Meghalaya

Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Posthumous) – Art – West Bengal

Haricharan Saikia – Art – Assam

Harmanpreet Kaur – Sports – Punjab

Inderjit Singh Sidhu – Social Work – Chandigarh

Janardan Bapurao Bothe – Social Work – Maharashtra

Jogesh Deuri – Others – Agriculture – Assam

Juzer Vasi – Science and Engineering – Maharashtra

Jyotish Debnath – Art – West Bengal

K Pajanivel – Sports – Puducherry

K Ramasamy – Science and Engineering – Tamil Nadu

K Vijay Kumar – Civil Service – Tamil Nadu

Kabindra Purkayastha (Posthumous) – Public Affairs – Assam

Kailash Chandra Pant – Literature and Education – Madhya Pradesh

Kalamandalam Vimala Menon – Art – Kerala

Kewal Krishan Thakral – Medicine – Uttar Pradesh

Khem Raj Sundriyal – Art – Haryana

Kollakal Devaki Amma G – Social Work – Kerala

Krishnamurty Balasubramanian – Science and Engineering – Telangana

Kumar Bose – Art – West Bengal

Kumarasamy Thangaraj – Science and Engineering – Telangana

Lars-Christian Koch – Art – Germany

Liudmila Viktorovna Khokhlova – Literature and Education – Russia

Madhavan Ranganathan – Art – Maharashtra

Maganti Murali Mohan – Art – Andhra Pradesh

Mahendra Kumar Mishra – Literature and Education – Odisha

Mahendra Nath Roy – Literature and Education – West Bengal

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar – Literature and Education – Delhi

Mangala Kapoor – Literature and Education – Uttar Pradesh

Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai – Art – Gujarat

Mohan Nagar – Social Work – Madhya Pradesh

Narayan Vyas – Others – Archaeology – Madhya Pradesh

Naresh Chandra Dev Varma – Literature and Education – Tripura

Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala – Social Work – Gujarat

Nuruddin Ahmed – Art – Assam

Othuvaar Thiruthani Swaminathan – Art – Tamil Nadu

Padma Gurmet – Medicine – Ladakh

Palkonda Vijay Anand Reddy – Medicine – Telangana