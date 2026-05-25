/Hema Malini to receive Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan at Rashtrapati Bhavan ceremony; calls it 'an emotional moment'

On May 25, legendary star Dharmendra will be honoured with Padma Vibhushan, and actor-BJP MP Hema Malini is already in New Delhi to accept the award on behalf of her late husband. Said to be India's second-highest civilian award, the honour is being conferred posthumously in recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema spanning more than six decades.

The award ceremony is set to take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Droupadi Murmu will present the honours in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other dignitaries.

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Hema Malini calls it an emotional moment

Speaking to Hindustan Times, ahead of the ceremony, Hema Malini said, "It’s an emotional moment for me. Ahana (daughter) is with me, Esha wanted to come but could not make it here. The entire family is happy. Sunny, Bobby, everyone is aware of this and its a big moment for all of us."

About Dharmendra's legacy

The honour for Dharmendra was announced earlier this year, a few months after the actor passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89. Renowned as the "He-Man" of Hindi cinema, he has worked in more than 300 films during his career. From romance to comedy and action, fans love him in every genre. Some of his best movies are Chupke Chupke (1975), Phool Aur Patthar (1966), Satyakam (1969), Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971), Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Anupama (1966), and Pratigya (1975).

The veteran actor’s death was mourned by fans across the country, and it had prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the film fraternity. Remembering Dharmendra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans."

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan writes a moving tribute for Dharmendra

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