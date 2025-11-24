/Dharmendra and Hema Malini never lived together in their 45 years of marriage. Here’s the full story

Bollywood icons Dharmendra and Hema Malini have been one of Bollywood’s most celebrated couples, both on as well as off screen. The cinema legends, who married in 1980, had the most unconventional love story. And while Hema Malini was called names for first falling in love and then marrying a married man with four kids, she maintained her dignity and emotional maturity throughout.

Dharmendra- Hema Malini love story

The pair met on the sets of the film Tu Haseen Main Jawan in the 1970s. Dharmendra was already a popular face on screen, known for his good looks and charm. He was also already married to Prakash Kaur. Hema Malini, younger than the actor by over a decade, was a rising star with her own fan base.

What began as on-screen chemistry soon evolved into real-life affection, and before long, their romance became the stuff of tabloid legend.

The love story, however, was marred by obstacles and objections.

In her biography, 'Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl', it was revealed that her mother, Jaya Chakravarthy, had tried to convince her to marry actor Jeetendra instead of Dharmendra. Jeetendra had reportedly proposed marriage to Hema Malini. So did Sanjeev Kumar. But Hema Malini’s love for Dharmendra remained undeterred.

In 1980, when Dharmendra decided to marry Hema Malini without divorcing his first wife, it sent shockwaves across the country.

The decision was bold and stirred controversy like never before.

Why Hema Malini and Dharmendra never live together?

Dharmendra’s choice to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur meant that the actress would never be given the status of his wife within traditional norms. Hema was aware of it, but her love for Dharmendra superseded the labels and scrutiny around their relationship.

From the outside, their love story seemed to be a dream-like union of two of Bollywood’s biggest stars. But behind that façade was a relationship defined by boundaries, mutual respect, and quiet sacrifice.

Hema Malini made peace with the fact that she would live separately from her husband despite being married. The actor continued to stay with his first family in Juhu, while Hema made her home nearby, raising their two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

In her biography, she opened up about this decision with striking honesty. “I did not want to trouble anyone. I am happy with what Dharam ji did for me and my daughters. He played the role of a father, like any father would. I think I am satisfied with it,” she had said.

Hema Malini had met Prakash Kaur

Hema Malini also revealed that she had met Dharmendra’s first wife, Prakash Kaur, at some film events before she married the actor. But never after. While she lives close to the Deol family home in Juhu, she never visited his home. The physical closeness and emotional distance summed up the quiet complexity of their relationship.

Years back, in a conversation with Lehren, Hema Malini spoke openly about why she and Dharmendra lived separately.