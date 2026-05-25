/UPSC prelims question on Boong leaves aspirants surprised: Do you know this historic BAFTA winner?

Award-winning and globally acclaimed Manipuri film Boong recently found a mention in the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination (GS Paper 1). The question related to Boong was asked as a current affairs question.

The question highlighted the film’s historic win at the BAFTA Film Awards earlier this year.

What was the question asked around Boong?

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The UPSC Preliminary Examination (GS Paper 1) asked a multiple-choice question about the film.

The question asked was:

Consider the following statements with regard to the film ‘Boong’:

1: The film recently won the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Award in the Children's and Family Film category.

2: The film is directed by Lakshmipriya Devi.

3: This is the first Indian film to win a BAFTA award in the Children's and Family Film category.

The answer was option A- all three statements are correct

Why Boong made the cut

UPSC is known to ask questions related to major cultural moments, and Boong naturally made the cut for its historic win at the BAFTAs earlier this year. It was the first Indian and Manipuri film to win a BAFTA award in history. At the BAFTAs 2026, Boong won the best children’s film award.

About Boong

Set in Manipur, it narrates the story of a young boy who embarks on a journey to find his missing father as a gift to his mother. The film is narrated from a 9-year-old boy’s perspective but also highlights the political climate of the state.

Before hitting the global stage, the project was part of the National Film Development Corporation's (NFDC) Film Bazaar (under the Work in Progress Lab) and later screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) under the Best Debut Director category. It was co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment, and Suitable Pictures.