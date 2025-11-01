What a proud moment for India. Boong, an Indian Manipuri film, has won a BAFTA in the Best Children’s and Family Film category. It is the first Indian film to score a nomination in this category, and with this movie, history has been scripted.



The 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards 2026 is currently underway at the Royal Festival Hall at London’s Southbank Centre, and this year’s ceremony has turned out to be extra special for India as the country’s cinema has received major recognition on the international stage.

On Sunday (Feb 23) night, British and everyonce favourite Paddington Bear gave the prestigious trophy to filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi. Paddington Bear took the stage to deliver a monologue, saying, "I am the first-ever bear to present an award, and also the first presenter to get marmalade over a BAFTA."

Boong was nominated alongside films such as Ugo Bienvenu's animated science fiction French film Arco, Dean Fleischer Camp's American science fiction comedy Lilo & Stitch and Jared Bush-Byron Howard's Zootropolis (Zootopia) 2.

The film has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

About Boong

Helmed by debutant director Lakshmipriya Devi and has been backed by Excel Entertainment, the film is a coming-of-age drama

about a young boy named Boong, from a valley of Manipur, who plans to surprise her mother with a gift. And what would be the perfect gift for her mother than then bringing his father back, refusing to belive that his father Joykumar has died after migrating. To bring his father back home for his mother Mandakini (Bala Hijam), Boong gets on a epic journey with his best friend Raju.

Released in India in Sept 2024, the movie opened to critical acclaim.

Boong stars Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam in the lead roles. Before BAFTA, Boong was also named the Spotlight Film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.