/BAFTA Film Awards 2026 winners list: Sean Penn and Wunmi Mosaku score early acting awards

The 79th BAFTA Film Awards ceremony is underway. The biggest night in British cinema, and one of the most prestigious awards in the West, has kicked off at the Royal Festival Hall at London’s Southbank Centre.
Hosted by Alan Cumming, this year’s early winners include Sean Penn, who took home the trophy in the Supporting Actor category for his performance in One Battle After Another, and Sinners actor Wunmi Mosaku, who also took home a trophy. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another leads the nominations race with 14 nominations, followed by Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” with 13.
Check the 2026 BAFTA Film Award winners below:
Best Film
“Hamnet” — Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes
“Sinners” — Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ryan Coogler
“Marty Supreme” — Timothée Chalamet, Anthony Katagas, Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
“One Battle After Another” — Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson
“Sentimental Value” — Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar
Best Director
Yorgos Lanthimos, “Bugonia”
Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”
Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”
Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”
Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”
Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”
Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”
Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”
Emma Stone, “Bugonia
Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”
Leading Actor
Robert Aramayo, “I Swear”
Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”
Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”
Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”
Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”
Supporting Actress
Odessa A’zion, “Marty Supreme”
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”
Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners” (WINNER)
Carey Mulligan, “The Ballad of Wallis Island”
Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”
Emily Watson, “Hamnet”
Supporting Actor
Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”
Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”
Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”
Peter Mullan, “I Swear”
Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another” (WINNER)
Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”