/Royals at BAFTA: Prince William and Kate Middleton step out amid Andrew controversy

BAFTA is incomplete without a royal presence! William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, stepped out in London to attend the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday night. Their appearance comes as the royal family is going through a challenging time amid former Prince Andrew’s arrest and his alleged connection in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

After the gap of three years, Kate has attended the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony, often called the British version of the Oscars. She skipped the event due to her cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Prince William and Kate Middleton step out amid Andrew controversy

Add WION as a Preferred Source