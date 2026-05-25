/Padma Awards 2026: Hema Malini receives Dharmendra’s posthumous Padma Vibhushan; daughter Ahana gets emotional

On May 25, Hema Malini accepted the Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her late husband, Dharmendra, for his immense contribution to Hindi cinema. The prestigious honour, awarded posthumously, celebrated the legendary actor’s extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema over a career spanning more than six decades.

Hema Malini receives Dharmendra’s posthumous Padma Vibhushan

The ceremony was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, and Hema Malini arrived in a pastel pink saree with daughter Ahana Deol by her side. As President Droupadi Murmu presented the honour, both mother and daughter appeared to be visibly emotional.

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Daughter Ahana gets emotional at Padma Awards 2026 Photograph: (AFP/X)

When Dharmendra’s name was called, Hema Malini folded her hands before walking towards the stage to collect the award. Ahana, seated in the audience, was seen struggling to hold back tears.

Ahead of the ceremony, Hema Malini had spoken about the recognition, saying, "It’s an emotional moment for me. Ahana is with me, Esha wanted to come but could not make it here. The entire family is happy. Sunny, Bobby, everyone is aware of this and it’s a big moment for all of us," as quoted by HT.

Said to be India’s second-highest civilian honour after the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service in various fields including arts, literature, science and public affairs.

About Dharmendra's legacy

Widely regarded as the "He-Man" of Hindi cinema, Dharmendra passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89. The legendary actor appeared in more than 300 films and was loved in romance, action, comedy as well as intense drama on screen.

Some of his unforgettable performances in films include Phool Aur Patthar, Satyakam, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke, and the iconic Sholey.

Earlier this year, Hema Malini had also expressed her gratitude after the government announced the honour. "So so proud that the govt has recognised Dharam ji’s immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award," she wrote on Instagram.