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Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty, R Madhavan, and others honoured By President Droupadi Murmu

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 19:17 IST | Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 19:17 IST

On Tuesday (June 23), The Padma Awards 2026 are conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. This was the second Civil Investiture Ceremony, which was held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Padma Awards 2026
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Padma Awards 2026

In the second civil investiture ceremony at the Ganatantra Mandap of Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President presented the honours in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others.From the sports and entertainment circuit, the celebrities who were honoured were actor R Madhavan, Mammootty, singer Alka Yagnik, posthumously, Satish Shah and others.

In this ceremony, the President conferred 65 Padma Awards, two Padma Vibhushan, six Padma Bhushan and 57 Padma Shri

R Madhavan
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R Madhavan

R Madhavan, known for movies Alai Payuthey, 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, Vikram Vedha, was honoured with the Padma Shri by President Murmu.

To support him on his big day, the actor's wife, Sarita Birje, and son, Vedaant Madhavan. They were seen clapping with huge smile on their face in the video that has gone viral.

Mammootty
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Mammootty

Mammootty was conferred the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India, for his contribution to the world of films and entertainment. The 74-year-old actor, who continues to deliver superhits, has worked across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages, performing roles that went on to become iconic.

Alka Yagnik
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Alka Yagnik

Renowned playback singer Alka Yagnik has been conferred with the Padma Bhushan amid her health struggles. The singer, whose melodious voice is behind innumerable hits, has been away from the limelight as she is suffering from rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss. Yagnik, known for her soothing voice, has sung for several years and has given several iconic songs; ‘’Agar Tum Saath Ho,'' ‘’Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai,'' ‘’Chand Chhupa Badal Mein'' among others.

Rohit Sharma
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Rohit Sharma

Former India captain Rohit Sharma conferred with Padma Shri for outstanding contribution to Indian cricket. He's one of the most prolific batters in ODI history and under his captaincy, India's men's team won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title in Barbados and the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.

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