/Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty, R Madhavan, and others honoured By President Droupadi Murmu

In the second civil investiture ceremony at the Ganatantra Mandap of Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President presented the honours in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others.From the sports and entertainment circuit, the celebrities who were honoured were actor R Madhavan, Mammootty, singer Alka Yagnik, posthumously, Satish Shah and others.

In this ceremony, the President conferred 65 Padma Awards, two Padma Vibhushan, six Padma Bhushan and 57 Padma Shri