/No jeans, T-shirts or DJ parties: Bihar tightens rules for teachers, school events

The Bihar government has directed all educational institutions to enforce a formal dress code for teachers and non-teaching staff while restricting DJ setups, disco dancing and other such entertainment activities on school premises.

Education Minister Mithlesh Tiwary on Saturday said the department had issued instructions to ensure compliance. An order issued on October 30 by Education Department Director (Administration) Vijay Kumar Pandey asked district officials to ensure that staff wear formal clothes during teaching and office hours.

"Teachers and non-teaching personnel posted in schools and educational institutions must attend only in dignified formal attire during teaching and office hours. Strict compliance with this directive must be ensured and enforced," the order stated.

The department expressed concern over DJ setups, disco dancing and other inappropriate entertainment programmes on school campuses. It clarified that cultural performances would be allowed only on designated days mentioned in the academic calendar and must maintain discipline.

"Only disciplined and dignified performances of dance, music, etc., scheduled on designated days in accordance with the academic calendar, are permissible," the order said.

It also flagged violations of earlier instructions, noting that teachers and other staff continued to attend schools in casual clothes such as jeans and T-shirts. The department said such practices adversely affected the academic environment and were unacceptable.

Bihar cites Supreme Court, Patna HC dress codes

To stress the importance of discipline, the department referred to formal dress requirements followed by the Supreme Court and the Patna High Court.