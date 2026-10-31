/'Forgive me paaji': Abhijeet Dipke apologises to Diljit Dosanjh after singer hits back

A day after Diljit Dosanjh took an indirect dig at critics, which many thought was aimed at the Cockroach Janta Party's Abhijeet Dipke, he publicly apologised, saying he was hurt by his reaction during the protest.

During his performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, which saw over 70,000 people in attendance, Dosanjh said no one should be teaching anyone how to protest while they were enjoying the night. Without naming Dipke or CJP, he said no one should teach Punjabis how to fight, as he slammed those who mocked his film Satluj, which was removed from OTT platforms after its release.

Abhijit Dipke asked Dosanjh to forgive him as he is like his ‘younger brother’.

Addressing the criticism, CJP's Abhijeet Dipke took to Instagram asking Diljit to forgive him, saying he was hurt by the singer's comment during the June NEET protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Taking to Instagram, Dipke wrote, “Paaji, back in June, when we were protesting, I was a little hurt by your comment. Not because I had anything against you personally, but because I have always seen you as someone who speaks up for the cause, just like you said yourself.”

He added, “If anything, I have always been an admirer of yours, and that hasn’t changed. I still listen to your music. In fact, I came to your concert in Chicago this May, just before returning to India, not just for your music, but because I have always had immense respect for the person you are.''

Hailing Diljit and the way he has promoted India and his Punjabi roots on the global stage, Dipke wrote,“I guess that’s why the comment hurt a little, because I have always held you in such high regard. But one disagreement or misunderstanding doesn’t change the respect and admiration I have for you.”

‘Don’t teach us how to fight’! What has Diljit Dosanjh said?

In his signature style, Diljit kept performing while chatting with fans in between. The singer, who had faced criticism for not taking a stand on the NEET paper leak protest and for telling a fan, “I am just an artist,” addressed the issue on stage.

Without taking any name, he said,''I love all of you because I am an artist, bro. I am being quiet, so let me stay quiet. I support all of you. But don’t teach Punjabis how to fight.” He continued, “The film you are making fun of on stage, Jaswant Singh Khalra’s film — we fought for that film for a long time. I love all of you. If someone hates us, it’s okay. But I love all of you.”

What has Diljit Dosanjh said on the NEET paper leak?

In June, the National Capital witnessed NEET paper leak protests demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. During an Instagram Live session, the singer was asked to comment on it, to which he said, “Keep me away from all this. Bro, I’m an artist. I’m no politician, I don’t know what you think I am.”