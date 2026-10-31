/HorrorCon India 2026 opens in Delhi with W.i.S.H., horror experiences and Halloween celebrations

Delhi turned into a gathering place for horror enthusiasts, music lovers and pop-culture fans as the third edition of HorrorCon India 2026 opened at the NSIC Grounds in Okhla on October 31. Coinciding with Halloween, the festival brought together music, horror-themed experiences, cosplay and entertainment, with performances and activities spread across its different zones.

HorrorCon India 2026 in Delhi comes back with the third edition; Rana Daggubati and Kangana Ranaut's movie annoucement

Organised by TMV (The Mad Virus) and the horror community Khooni Monday, HorrorCon India returned for its third edition on October 31, followed by the second and final day, ie, November 1. The festival aims to bring horror beyond the screen, offering visitors opportunities to engage with the genre through performances, storytelling, gaming and themed activities.

Actor Rana Daggubati made a special appearance at the event and participated in a special reveal on the opening day. In another revelation, it was shown Kangana Ranaut will be part of a horror film titled Scary Picture, directed by Ravi Babu.

Bringing together horror enthusiasts, music lovers, creators and pop-culture fans, the two-day festival combines live performances, cosplay, horror cinema and interactive attractions. The opening day featured a line-up of musical acts and a range of experiences designed around the Halloween theme.

Live music performances, including W.i.S.H., the Halloween parade and more

Girl group W.i.S.H. was part of the October 31 line-up, alongside electronic music acts NKSHTRA and NOIZX, and MTV Hustle performers Ansh4Sure, Whysokai and Parv. The festival's music programme brought together pop, independent music and electronic sounds as part of its Halloween celebrations.

Beyond the music, the festival features several attractions centred on horror and Halloween culture.

These include a Halloween parade, a horror cosplay competition and a family cosplay showdown, giving visitors an opportunity to participate in the celebrations through costumes and character-inspired looks.

The event also featured a haunted house, gaming arena, Horror Geek Zone, Trick or Treat Zone, live horror storytelling sessions and themed photo opportunities. Together, these attractions bring elements of horror cinema, gaming and fan culture into the festival space.