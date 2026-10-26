/Lewis Hamilton opens up about life with Kim Kardashian's family, reveals gift for her kids

Kim Kardashian's partner Lewis Hamilton has offered a glimpse into his relationship with the TV personality and the time he spends with her children. While speaking during a press appearance in Austin, Texas, on October 24, ahead of the United States Grand Prix, the 41-year-old racing driver was asked what brings him happiness outside motorsport.

Lewis Hamilton on Kim Kardashian's children

Hamilton spoke warmly about his family before mentioning Kardashian's children. “My niece and nephew always gave me a lot of happiness,” he said.

He then spoke about the four children Kardashian shares with her former husband, rapper Kanye West, whom she was previously married to until their divorce was finalised in 2022.

“My girlfriend’s kids, I love spending time with them. She’s got four, so I’m getting to play with these kids,” Hamilton added.

His reference to Kardashian as his girlfriend is said to be a rare public acknowledgement of their relationship, which has attracted considerable attention this year.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian brings glamour to Singapore Grand Prix while supporting boyfriend Lewis Hamilton

What did Hamilton give Kardashian's children?

Hamilton also revealed that he had gifted Kardashian's children a golden retriever puppy earlier this year. The dog, named Halo, has already appeared in photographs shared by both Hamilton and Kardashian on social media.

“I got them a dog this year. Halo is a member of that family,” he said.

Kardashian, 46, is the mother of North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7. She has occasionally shared glimpses of the family's time with Halo, including a photograph from a summer getaway.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian shares romantic Paris getaway moments with Lewis Hamilton

On July 30, Kardashian posted an Instagram carousel featuring moments from a lakeside holiday. One of the photographs showed her kissing the golden retriever. She captioned the collection “lakemaxxing.”

Hamilton also shared pictures of the puppy on Instagram in September.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian's relationship

Hamilton and Kardashian were friends for years before the duo reportedly began dating. The romance rumours started in early 2026, and the couple's appearances together have since fuelled interest in their relationship.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian shares candid lakeside moment with Lewis Hamilton

Kardashian has largely avoided discussing their romance publicly. In an interview with The Times published on October 3, she said, “I was really single for five years. That felt great. I could focus on my kids and projects that I really wanted to be involved with. I really felt no rush.”

She also explained, “I felt like I needed my time. I wanted to completely heal and just work on myself. I wasn't ready to open up. I really wasn't even thinking about it.”