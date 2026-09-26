/Kim Kardashian shares romantic Paris getaway moments with Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s romance has been drawing plenty of attention as the couple continues to share glimpses of their time together. After several public dates and vacations, the pair have now taken their romance to the City of Love, with Kardashian offering fans a closer look at their latest Paris getaway.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Paris getaway!

Kardashian shared a carousel of photos on Instagram on September 25 documenting her recent European travels with the Formula 1 driver. Among the most talked-about pictures was a romantic moment between the two in Paris.

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In the photo, Kardashian and Hamilton are seen kissing while aboard a boat on the Seine, with the illuminated Eiffel Tower providing the backdrop. Kardashian wore a figure-hugging gold dress for the evening, while Hamilton opted for a more relaxed black look.

The carousel captured more than just their Paris date night. Kardashian included glimpses from across their European trip, with Spain, Italy, France and the UK represented in the post. She also shared moments from a Céline Dion show in Paris, a candlelit dinner and a visit to a racetrack, where she appeared to watch Hamilton in action.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian and Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton sparked initial dating rumours after checking into a Paris hotel together in February this year. They went public as a couple, with Hamilton sharing a video of the two in his Ferrari in Tokyo and Kardashian supporting him at the Monaco Grand Prix.