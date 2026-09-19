/Kim Kardashian’s new health scare brings back memories of dad Robert Kardashian’s cancer battle

Kim Kardashian, one of the most recognisable faces of the Kardashian-Jenner family, has opened up about a new health concern in the upcoming season of The Kardashians. In the Season 8 trailer, the reality star has revealed her diagnosis, bringing back a connection to her father, Robert Kardashian, who had died from cancer.

Kim Kardashian's shocking revelation about her diagnosis

In the new trailer of season 8 of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old reality star revealed that she has esophagitis, which is inflammation of the oesophagus. In the upcoming episode, Kim Kardashian is seen lying on a hospital bed as someone off camera asks, "Didn't your father...isn't it what he died of."

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Kardashian’s manager and mother, Kris Jenner, became emotional at this suggestion, saying, "I can’t. It makes me want to cry."

What is esophagitis?

As per the National Institute of Health, esophagitis is an inflammation or injury to the esophageal mucosa. One of the most common causes is gastroesophageal reflux, which can lead to erosive esophagitis. Other etiologies include radiation, infections, local injury caused by medications, pill esophagitis, and eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).

The most common symptoms in patients with esophagitis are chest pain, odynophagia, and dysphagia. The same report states that if the esophagitis is severe and leads to strictures, fistulisation, and perforation, patients may present with symptoms related to those entities.

Robert Kardashian's cancer battle and death

Robert Kardashian died of esophageal cancer on September 30, 2003, at the age of 59. He was diagnosed with aggressive throat and digestive tract cancer in July 2003. He was an American attorney and businessman, widely known for serving on OJ Simpson defence team.

Robert Kardashian was married to Kris Jenner from 1978 until their divorce in 1991. Together they had four children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian. His family later helped establish the UCLA Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health in his honour to raise awareness and support research for the disease.

When will The Kardashians 8 premiere?

Season 8 of The Kardashians will premiere on October 8, 2026. It will stream on Hulu in the US and on Disney+ internationally. The show centres on sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian alongside their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner and their mother/manager Kris Jenner.