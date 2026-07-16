/Kim Kardashian's longtime bodyguard Mason Haynes dies at 52 in a tragic accident; family launches fundraiser

Celebrity bodyguard Mason Haynes has died at the age of 52 following a tragic road accident. After his untimely death on July 4, a GoFundMe campaign was launched on behalf of Haynes’ wife and two children. Haynes is believed to have guarded the Kardashian-Jenner family and was a highly sought‑after security expert for several global A‑listers, including Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, singer Charlie Puth, rapper Nicki Minaj, and many more.

Who was Mason Haynes?

Mason Haynes was a well‑known celebrity bodyguard who spent more than 22 years in the security industry. He was widely remembered for protecting the Kardashian‑Jenner family, as well as other A‑list stars such as Lewis Hamilton and Kevin Hart.

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What happened to Mason Haynes?

Haynes was a well-known figure who had safeguarded several high‑profile clients. He died in a motorcycle accident on July 4, 2026, in Hampshire, UK, just two days before he would have been celebrating his 53rd birthday.

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According to local police reports, Haynes was riding a Harley‑Davidson motorcycle when he was involved in a catastrophic four‑vehicle collision on the A287 Farnham Road near Crondall. The crash proved fatal.

What is the fund for?

To honour his years of dedication and a life spent protecting others, Haynes’ family has launched a GoFundMe campaign following his tragic passing in a road traffic accident.

The fundraiser was set up to help cover immediate end‑of‑life expenses and to provide financial support to his grieving wife, Fay, and their two children, Brooke and Noah.

The GoFundMe note read, “On July 4, 2026, two days before what would have been his 53rd birthday, Mason’s life was taken far too soon in a tragic road traffic accident. He leaves behind his devoted wife Fay, his daughter Brooke, his son Noah, a loving family, and an extraordinary circle of friends spread across the world."