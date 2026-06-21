/Kim Kardashian's platinum blonde look is back after hard launching her romance with Lewis Hamilton

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian is once again grabbing headlines for debuting a striking icy-blonde bob hairstyle, inspired by a retro-glam look. Kim Kardashian was spotted in Beverly Hills for work. Her highly publicised beauty transformation comes days after her news of romance with Lewis Hamilton has been going around.

Kim Kardashian's new platinum blonde look

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Kim Kardashian shared a bunch of pictures revealing her new look, which has sent the fans into a frenzy. She was photographed showing off her shoulder-length hair coloured in a bright platinum blonde shade, a dramatic shift from her usual darker locks.

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Styled her hair in soft curls and opted for a soft pink makeup glam for the outing. Dressed in a trench coat and Gucci heels, Kim Kardashian paired the outfit with a matching handbag and a pair of stylish sunglasses. In another picture, she was seen topping off her look with a navy blue Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap and was later seen carrying it in her hand as she made her way through Beverly Hills.

Fans flooded the comment section praising her new look, and one user wrote, "Kim's blonde era is my favourite." Another user wrote, "Love the blonde Ms Kardashian." "Lewis Hamilton's woman, BTW", wrote the third user.

Kim Kardashian-Lewis Hamilton's relationship

The rumours around the two began in early 2026, and they have often been spotted together at major public events. Kardashian arrived in Monaco alongside her sister Khloé Kardashian and friend Simon Huck.

In March, the report of People confirmed that Kim and Lewis were vacationing together in Tokyo with all four of their children. They hard-launched their relationship in June when the SKIMS founder shared a post on Instagram captioned "Lately", which showed Kardashian and the F1 star riding bicycles together in NYC.