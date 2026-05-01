/Met Gala 2026: 10 most iconic looks of all time- Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Tyla and more

Met Gala 2026 is just a few days away. Before witnessing the celebrities who grace the red carpet with their unique couture and silhouettes, let's take a look at some of the most iconic appearances of all time.
The Met Gala is one of fashion’s biggest nights. Celebrities have been consistently attending and dazzling in unique couture on the red carpet for decades to showcase their personal style. Take a look at a few of the most iconic Met Gala looks of all time.
Cher's 1974 iconic couture marked a significant moment in the history of the Met Gala. The artist wore a naked dress, designed by Bob Mackie. The biggest fashion night turned into a major discussion about Cher's dress, which grabbed everyone's attention in the hall. It was an ultra-sheer, nude-colored gown that also featured meticulously placed sequins, crystals, and feathered white fringe at the sleeves and hem.
Anna Wintour, the British American media executive and editor-in-chief of Vogue, made a remarkable entrance at the 1999 Met Gala alongside André Leon Talley and created one of the event’s most iconic fashion moments. Embracing the rock-style theme, Wintour chose a refined John Galliano couture creation, while Talley wore an opulent black-and-gold embroidered leather Gucci coat designed by Tom Ford.
“Crazy in Love” singer Beyoncé has always made headlines for her divine and unique looks at every event. At the 2016 Met Gala, she stunned in a custom nude latex Givenchy gown. The iconic look featured a figure-hugging silhouette, puffed shoulders, hand-sewn pearl embellishments, and a flared futuristic finish at the bottom.
Remember Lady Gaga’s transformational dress on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet? The artist’s attire became one of the most viral looks to date, popping up on everyone’s screens after the event. She wore four Brandon Maxwell outfits in one, beginning with a massive cape, after which she continued with a sleek black gown underneath and ended in a sparkling crystal bra and panty set.
Rihanna's most iconic Met Gala dress is the canary yellow, fur-trimmed dress, designed by the Chinese designer Guo Pei. Reportedly, the couture cape weighed 55 pounds and took two years to be made and is widely considered one of the most memorable looks in Met Gala history.
Dripping crystals look! Kim Kardashian captured the attention of the paparazzi in her sizzling custom Thierry Mugler creation. The silicone, wet-look dress was adorned with dripping crystals, carefully arranged to resemble water droplets and make an effect of a woman coming straight out from the ocean.
Seen a real-life Barbie? Billie Eilish stunned the crowd and the paparazzi in a beautiful custom blush-peach Oscar de la Renta gown featuring a dramatic 15-foot train. The couture look is widely considered one of her best. Inspired by Marilyn Monroe and the classic Holiday Barbie, the artist’s ensemble amassed widespread acclaim.
Blake Lively, an American actress and entrepreneur, did magic in a custom, transformative gown designed by Atelier Versace. She began her Met steps in a copper corset gown that later unfurled into a pastel blue train, which she paired with matching gloves and glitter detailing all the way up.
Ever seen a sand dress? Tyla made a stunning Met Gala debut in 2024, wearing a custom Balmain gown sculpted from actual sand. She completed her look with crystal-dazzled nails and a matching hourglass clutch.
Diljit Dosanjh marked his debut at the Met Gala 2025 with the best look, where he wore a custom Prabal Gurung ivory sherwani and cape representing Punjabi heritage. The ensemble was paired with a jewel-studded turban and a ceremonial kirpan in his hands.