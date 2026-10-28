/Still hunting for Halloween costume ideas? Recreate these 5 iconic movie characters this October 31

Want to cast a spell this Halloween? Take inspiration from the Sanderson Sisters. For this bewitching group look, gather your friends and dress up as Winifred, Mary, and Sarah, and recreate their signature style. Go for Winifred’s green velvet cloak and fiery red hair, Mary’s burgundy outfit and unbeatable updo, and Sarah’s flowing purple dress and long blonde locks. Add dramatic makeup and witchy accessories, and take a broomstick along with you to complete the look and make your trio become the talk of every Halloween party.