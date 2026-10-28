/Still hunting for Halloween costume ideas? Recreate these 5 iconic movie characters this October 31

Still hunting for the perfect Halloween look? From Wednesday Addams to Edward Scissorhands, here's a look at some of the iconic movie-inspired costumes that will help you steal the spotlight this October 31.
Halloween is just around the corner, and for this year's spooky parties, it’s time to plan a look that will definitely turn heads and make you stand out. Films have offered plenty of inspiration for Halloween costumes. Whether you want to channel a wicked witch or a creepy character, here are some movie-inspired Halloween looks to add to your list for October 31.
For a Halloween look, don't think too much and take inspiration from Johnny Depp's famous character, Edward Scissorhands. To recreate the iconic avatar, slip into a black leather outfit layered with belts, buckles, and straps. Add messy fake hair, do pale makeup, and add dark, scar-like details across your face. Complete the look with scissor-inspired gloves to bring the unforgettable gothic character to life.
Nothing beats Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams look for a Halloween outfit. If black is the theme, choose a black polka-dot dress with a sharp white collar, and pair it with black tights and chunky black shoes. Finish the look by styling your hair into two neat braids. Keep your makeup pale, add dark eye makeup, and complete the outfit with Wednesday’s signature expressionless stare to nail the gothic look.
To recreate Zendaya’s character Emma, wear a classic white wedding dress and layer it with a bright orange puffer jacket for an unexpected twist. Keep your makeup minimal and add a long veil to complete the bridal look. For an extra dramatic touch, let the dress and veil look slightly distressed, and to make it spookier, you can add some fake bloodstains on the dress too.
Want to cast a spell this Halloween? Take inspiration from the Sanderson Sisters. For this bewitching group look, gather your friends and dress up as Winifred, Mary, and Sarah, and recreate their signature style. Go for Winifred’s green velvet cloak and fiery red hair, Mary’s burgundy outfit and unbeatable updo, and Sarah’s flowing purple dress and long blonde locks. Add dramatic makeup and witchy accessories, and take a broomstick along with you to complete the look and make your trio become the talk of every Halloween party.
Who could miss Nikki Freeman's character, Inde Navarrette, from the psychological horror film Obsession? To recreate her viral look, wear a red-and-black zebra-print halter top with black faux-leather shorts and lace-up black boots. Finish your look with fake blood and roam around with an unsettling smile for that signature Freaky Nikki look.