/INDIA bloc rally today: Rahul Gandhi urges protesters to support local traders, says 'march and go shopping'

India's Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday (Oct 31) urged protesters attending the November 1 INDIA bloc mega rally to support Delhi traders on the festive occasion of Diwali. In a post on X, Gandhi stated that the INDIA bloc rally will not financially harm traders. The Congress leader accused the BJP of spreading rumours among the trader community in Delhi and appealed protesters to help the traders by shopping after the protest. He also extended his greetings for Diwali.

In a video post on X, he said: "Namaskar, Tomorrow, lakhs of people are coming to Delhi for the Ramlila March. It is the festive season. The time of Diwali, Chhath, and Bhai Dooj has arrived. I want those lakhs of people coming to Delhi from outside to support the traders here. Protest, march, hold rallies, and along with that, do a little shopping too - it will benefit the traders. I know the rally will not harm the traders. The BJP is scared, that's why it's spreading rumors. But let's do both. Tomorrow there will be a march, there will be a rally, and lakhs of people will buy goods from the small shops of our traders. Much love to all of you. Happy Diwali. Jai Hind," said Gandhi.

Gandhi was responding after the Chamber of Trade and Industry and the Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders Association requested Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to defer the INDIA bloc's November 1 mega rally at Ramlila Maidan. The Chamber also wrote to other Opposition leaders including Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Tejashwi Yadav, and Uddhav Thackeray.

INDIA bloc’s mega rally