At the INDIA bloc's symbolic public impeachment programme against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi said that Kumar would not survive in his position, alleging that there was enough evidence against him. Along with the CEC, he accused PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of colluding to "destroy the vote of the Indian people".



Rahul Gandhi said, "Gyanesh Kumar is not going to survive as the Chief Election Commissioner. We already have enough proof to make sure that this gentleman cannot survive. And if the BJP insists on keeping him after we reveal what we know, then it will be very clear what the BJP's game is. This looks like a meeting of Lok Sabha MPs, Rajya Sabha MPs, and common citizens. But actually, this is a political weapon."



"This is an extremely dangerous political weapon that is sitting in the garden of the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, and this weapon is targeted directly at every single person, starting from Gyanesh Kumar, going to Modi, going to Shah, and every single person who has colluded to destroy the vote of the Indian people. Remember, you will not always hide behind that institution. Remember that one day, today or tomorrow, you are going to face the representatives of the people of India," he added.

Rahul Gandhi questions legitimacy of 2024 Lok Sabha election

Gandhi also alleged that the Election Commission's position on voter deletions raised questions about the legitimacy of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He said the Election Commission itself claimed that the 2024 Lok Sabha election is an illegal election and the people who entered the Lok Sabha did so 'illegally'.



"I just want to make one small point. 13.3 crore voters were deleted. That is one in every seven Indians. 15% of India's voters were deleted. In the last Lok Sabha election, these voters supposedly voted. The difference between the opposition and those who won the election was a 3% vote margin. So, the election was won by a 3% vote, and now the Election Commission itself is saying that 15% of those voters should never have voted. Which means that the Election Commission itself is stating that the 2024 Lok Sabha election is illegal, and the people who entered the Lok Sabha, the BJP people who entered the Lok Sabha, did so illegally," he said.



Rahul Gandhi asked all those five or seven people below PM Modi and Amit Shah to have a look at the current situation of the country, warning that a political weapon is going to be placed on the streets of Delhi tomorrow. He highlighted that Gyanesh Kumar is just one element; many others have carried out assaults on the Union of India.



"Modi and Shah might be on top. We will deal with them, but you are their instruments, and so you are our first target. So if Mr Gyanesh Kumar thinks, or the five or seven people below him think, that immunity will save them, I would kindly suggest to them, with love and affection, to take a look at what is going on in the country. Please understand the mood of the people outside. You will see tomorrow itself. You will see tomorrow that a political weapon is going to be placed on the streets of Delhi. A united opposition is going to show you exactly what the mood of the people of this country is. You can continue to rig the elections. You can continue to control and allow the misuse of the CBI, the ED, and every single institution of this country. But we guarantee you that this is a temporary phenomenon," he said.