/Did it take a year to convince Yim Siwan to join K-drama Love In Disguise? Producer reveals casting story

Getting an actor to take on an unfamiliar genre can sometimes be a lengthy process. For Love in Disguise, producer Kim Ho Jun revealed that convincing Yim Siwan to lead the romantic comedy took almost a year. The actor, known for taking on genre-driven and character-focused projects, needed considerable persuasion before agreeing to step into the role.

Why did Yim Siwan take a year to say yes to Love in Disguise?

During the production press conference held earlier in October this year, producer Kim Ho Jun opened up about the casting process and explained why he was keen to bring Siwan on board. According to the producer, the actor had largely been associated with projects that leaned towards particular genres and complex characters rather than conventional romantic comedies.

Kim believed that the series offered an opportunity for Siwan to explore a different acting space. He felt the actor could bring something fresh to a romance-led character and repeatedly encouraged him to consider the part.

Why was Yim Siwan hesitant about joining Love in Disguise?

Explaining the casting challenge, Kim said the show's unusual premise made finding the right actors particularly important. He wanted performers who would see the project as an opportunity to experiment with their craft. The producer noted that Siwan had previously gravitated towards genre-focused productions and character-driven films. He believed that the actor also had the potential to make a strong impression in a romantic role.

Kim recalled approaching him several times before the casting decision was finalised. The process, he said, involved nearly a year of conversations and persuasion. His pitch to the actor was to create a romantic character that audiences had not seen him portray before. Kim hoped the role would give Siwan the freedom to show a different dimension of his acting.

All about Love in Disguise

The South Korean romantic comedy and thriller show is all about mistaken identity and how the individuals fall for each other in process. The show follows the story of Yoon Yi Jun, a wealthy conglomerate heir who becomes a suspect in a murder investigation. Seorina portrays Kang Jae Hee, a former special forces operative turned detective who goes undercover as a man to enter his inner circle and investigate him.