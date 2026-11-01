/Horror hit to live comedy! Obsession star Inde Navarrette makes SNL hosting debut

Halloween brought a horror-film breakout star to the Saturday Night Live stage as Inde Navarrette made her first appearance as host of the long-running sketch comedy show. Best known for her performance in the supernatural horror film Obsession, the actor fronted the October 31 episode, which also featured singer Gracie Abrams as the musical guest. The episode marked Navarrette's hosting debut and the show's return following a two-week break.

Inde Navarrette makes her debut in Saturday Night Live

Inde Navarrette, who gained recognition for her performance in the horror film Obsession, made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live during its Halloween episode on October 31. The actor was joined by singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams, who returned to the NBC sketch comedy show as its musical guest.

The episode marked the return of SNL after a two-week break and gave Navarrette her first opportunity to host the long-running programme. The Halloween timing also brought a fitting connection to her breakout horror role. During her opening monologue, Navarrette also poked fun at her horror-film character. She joked about how people often ask whether she is anything like Nikki before the camera showed her boyfriend, Nick Aiello, seated in the audience with his hands tied and a gag over his mouth.

Navarrette was joined by Gracie Abrams, who made her second appearance as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live. The singer had previously performed on the programme in December 2024. Abrams returned to the show following the release of her third album, Daughter from Hell. Her appearance added a musical element to the Halloween episode, which marked the fourth instalment of SNL Season 52.

Also Read: Obsession director Curry Barker lands major deal for third film with Universal and Blumhouse

Inde Navaratte takes a jab at Shane Gills in SNL

During her opening monologue, Inde Navarrette took a pointed dig at comedian Shane Gillis over his recent remarks about women's gym attire. While speaking about her upcoming role as Rogue in Marvel's new X-Men film, the actress said she had been working out to get in shape for the part.

“I know it’s really important for Marvel that you get really fit, so I’ve been working out a lot. So every morning I put on my little whore outfit, and I hit the gym,” she joked, drawing laughter from the audience.