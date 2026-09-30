Obsession was the one film that no one saw coming. YouTuber-turned-director Curry Barker gripped the world with his ghostly story. Nearly six months after the movie became an unexpected success at the box office worldwide, the director has confirmed the follow-up, titled, Anything But Ghosts, is set for release in May. Universal Pictures International will handle the distribution of the movie.

Starring Cooper Tomlinson, the movie stars Violet McGraw, Chris Reinacher, Bryce Dallas Howard and Aaron Paul.

Curry Barker’s Anything But Ghosts: Director to co-write, new cast members join production

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Barker is set to return to the director's chair with Anything But Ghosts, which he will be co-writing with his Obsession actor and collaborator Tomlinson. The story of the follow-up will revolve around wannabe ghost hunters.

The movie is set for release on May 7, 2027.

Sharing a video message on Instagram, Cooper and Curry announced their next collaboration. Watch:

Unlike the first part, the follow-up will focus on fame-seeking ghost hunters. The official logline reads, “When a group of fame-seeking wannabe ‘ghosthunters’ find themselves in over their heads, things spiral wildly and terrifyingly out of control.”

Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, Jason Blum, Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath serve as producers. Executive producers include Daniel Bekerman, Barker, Tomlinson and Ben Ross.

Obsession: The hit that one saw coming