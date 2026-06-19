/Obsession director Curry Barker lands major deal for third film with Universal and Blumhouse

Curry Barker, an American filmmaker, actor and YouTuber, who rose to fame as a viral content creator, is now basking in the success of his latest supernatural horror film, Obsession. The film has received widespread praise for blending themes of male entitlement and consequences of magical shortcuts. With the success of Obession, Curry Barker has reportedly landed a major deal for his third film.

Details of Curry Barker's upcoming third film

Post the succession of film Obsession, the filmmaker Curry Barker has reportedly landed the first follow-up deal with Universal Film Group along with Blumhouse Atomic Monster, as per the report of The Hollywood Reporter.

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In addition, in what is described as an eight-figure deal, Curry Barker will write, produce and direct his third film for Blumhouse Atomic Monster and Universal. The deal keeps Barker in the Universal family, as Obsession was released by the Universal label Focus Features. Focus is also behind his already-shot second feature, Anything But Ghosts, which he wrote, directed and stars in. So far, the details of the new project are being kept secret, but it is described as a Barker original horror idea. The project was brought off of a pitch Curry Barker made to Universal's top brass.

Who is Curry Barker?

Curry Barker is a renowned American comedian, actor and YouTuber, born in Mobile, Alabama. Barker left home at eighteen to study at the New York Film Academy campus in Los Angeles. In 2023, Barker wrote and directed the horror short film The Chair and uploaded it to YouTube, where it was watched more than 10 million times. Film producer James Harris of Tea Shop Productions reached out to Barker to adapt it into a feature, but Barker instead pitched his horror film Obsession (2025).

All about film Obsession

Obsession is written, directed and edited by Curry Barker, which tells the story of Bear, a music store employee who buys a supernatural toy to make his wish come true, which is for his friend Nikki to fall in love with him, resulting in horrific consequences.

The psychological film stars Michale Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, Andy Richter, Haley Fitzgerald and Darin Toonder, among others. Obsession premiered on September 5, 2025, at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

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