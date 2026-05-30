/Obsession box office: American film opens strong on day 1, outgrosses several Indian releases

Obsession, the Hollywood horror-thriller, is the film no one saw coming. Debuting in the US on May 15, the movie’s box office performance surprised many as it became the audience’s first preference over other star-studded films.

After a two-week delay, the movie arrived in India on May 29 and is performing exceptionally well. Directed by YouTuber Curry Barker, the horror-thriller stars Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette.

Obsession box office: Here's how much the movie has earned in India

Add WION as a Preferred Source

After Obsession became a talking point online, the movie was released in India. Strong word of mouth drove many movie buffs to catch the first-day, first-show. As per Sacnilk, the horror-drama recorded a gross collection of Rs 2.10 crore on Friday, May 29.

This Friday, there were no major releases except Jackie Shroff’s The Great Grand Superhero and competition from Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s Chand Mera Dil. While the movie still has to prove a strong footing, despite being an international film, it has performed well in comparison to Indian movies.

Ananya's film did a net collection of ₹1.30 crore; meanwhile, Shroff's film did only ₹0.25 crore in business.

Also read: Emilia Clarke breaks her silence on earning $300,000 per episode on GOT

Obsession: The most profitable movie of the year

Made on a budget of Rs 20 crore, the horror film has emerged as one of the most profitable movies, with earnings that have surpassed $100,642,650, as per The Numbers. With the numbers the movie is earning, it has emerged as one of the most profitable films in years. Obsession has already surpassed big-budget movies like Michael, Project Hail Mary, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and in India, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is on the list of the year's most profitable films.

Besides Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, the movie also stars Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, Andy Richter, Haley Fitzgerald, and others in key roles.