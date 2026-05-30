/Emilia Clarke breaks her silence on earning $300,000 per episode on Game of Thrones: 'Can you imagine?'

The speculations around the salaries of Game of Thrones actors have been a hot topic of conversation on social media for years. Several reports have frequently emerged claiming that the key cast members of HBO's fantasy epic charged hundreds of thousands of dollars for every episode. But now, Emilia Clarke has set the record straight by reacting to those rumours.

Emilia Clarke on GOT fees

During an interview with Variety, the 39-year-old actress dismissed reports that said she earned around $300,000 per episode with her role as Daenerys Targaryen.

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Addressing the rumours, she said, "We didn't earn that much. Can you imagine? I'd have been driving a couple of Porsches." While she did not reveal her actual earnings from the series, Clarke made it clear that the salary estimates that have circulated online for years were overstated.



During the conversation, she also opened up about her approach throughout the show's eight-season run. "I was given the seasons, and I, to the best of my ability, empathised and understood and tracked every choice she made so it felt like mine. I felt like that was what my job was." she said looking back at her remarkable journey.

No discrimination against women

During an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018, Clarke had also spoken about pay equality on the series. "It was my first job, and I was not discriminated against because I was a woman, in my paycheck," she said.

About Game of Thrones

The series premiered between 2011 and 2019, and was said to be one of television's most successful series. GOT was adapted from the novels of George R. R. Martin, and featured Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau alongside Clarke.

About Emilia Clarke

After GOT, the actress appeared in several notable projects such as Terminator Genisys, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Last Christmas, Secret Invasion, and The Pod Generation.