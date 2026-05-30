/Dua Lipa, Callum Turner to wed in Italy next week? Details inside

Finally, after a long wait, fans of Dua Lipa may hear wedding bells as the singer-songwriter and actor Callum Turner are reportedly ready to begin a new chapter together.

The speculation around their relationship and engagement has been circulating for months, and as per reports, the beloved couple will exchange vows during an elaborate three-day wedding celebration in Italy.

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Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's wedding guests

According to reports, the wedding is set to happen next week, with guests set to arrive in the country ahead of the festivities. While the pair had initially planned a more intimate ceremony, now the plans have changed, and the occasion has turned into a glamorous multi-venue event.

The wedding is reportedly expected to see several renowned celebrities, including Charli XCX, Tove Lo, and Sir Elton John.

Details under wraps

Major details around the wedding are still under wraps, but fans on the internet are too excited. As per a report by The Sun, "The exact details are being kept under wraps due to security concerns, as fans are desperate to catch a glimpse of them."

About Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's relationship

The rumours about their relationship first began in January 2024, and soon grew stronger over the months. Later, reports claimed that Turner proposed to Lipa during the Christmas holidays with a bespoke engagement ring.

While the engagement was kept private initially, Lipa confirmed the news during an interview with British Vogue, saying, "Yeah, we're engaged. It's very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever - it's a really special feeling."

She had earlier also opened up about her future plans, saying, "I'd love to have kids one day."

About Lipa and Turner

The 30-year-old singer is best known for her chart-topping songs such as Levitating, Don't Start Now, One Kiss, Physical, Houdini, and New Rules.