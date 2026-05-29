/Schitt’s Creek gets new home: Here’s where you can stream it in India

Fold in the excitement and meet the Roses all over again as Schitt’s Creek finds a new address bringing back wigs, wits, and wild chaos packed with epic one-liners. Ever since Schitt's Creek disappeared from streaming platforms, fans have been collectively having a very David Rose-style meltdown, desperately searching for where to rewatch their comfort show. Well, consider the motel vacancy sign officially lit again.

Bringing its signature wit, unforgettable characters, emotional warmth, and a whole lot of “Ew, David!” moments to audiences in India, the globally celebrated comedy series Schitt's Creek has found a new address and is checking in this June 5 exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

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Set in a tiny town far removed from their once lavish lifestyle, the series follows the wealthy Rose family after they lose their fortune and are forced to rebuild their lives in a town they once bought as a joke. Led by Johnny and the ever-iconic Moira Rose - wigs, drama and all - alongside David and Alexis navigating adulthood one “fold in the cheese” moment at a time, the Roses slowly discover love, belonging, and genuine human connection in the most unexpected ways.

Talking about the show, Eugene Levy shared, “It all began when Dan came to me with this idea, and his creative touch can be seen all across the show. At its heart, the series is really about a family coming together and learning how to be a family again in such close quarters. As a father, my biggest focus in the show is trying to keep my family together through this crisis that they’re having. Catherine is a really great actress, and what she brings to her role here comes from the kind of the creative position of an actress, not somebody in comedy necessarily. She’s also amazingly funny and so versatile and so chameleon like.”

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Dan Levy, said, “Schitt's Creek is really a show about a family discovering who they are. It’s a slice of social commentary wrapped in comedy, with characters who all come in with the best intentions. Catherine had such a sharp understanding of who Moira is and isn’t, and for us, it’s been really great to sit back and watch her bring this character to life in ways that we had never even imagined. She’s truly a jewel of an actress.”



Adding further, Dan shared, “Alexis is a very social person, and David is more of a homebody, and he doesn’t have the large wide net of of friends that Alexis has, so their experiences dealing with being socialites in their own right, are very different, and yet they’ve lived this life together so they are each other’s only friends. The show itself came from blending my dad Eugene’s school of comedy with a younger perspective that I brought in, and getting to create something together after never having worked together before has honestly been a dream come true.”