/South Korean horror film Exhuma to return as Naver webtoon following massive success

The South Korean film Exhuma, which was released in cinemas in 2024, was praised for its intense, deeply researched rituals, including the best performances by the team. In an official announcement, Naver Webtoon announced that the supernatural film will be adapted into the digital comic realm.

Exhuma to be get webtoon version

Naver Webtoon said it will launch Maengjong, a prequel spinoff of the blockbuster film. Reportedly, centring on the high school days of Hwarim and Bong-gil, the shamans featured in the box office hit "The Grave", which drew 10 million viewers, "Mengzong" depicts the backstory of how the two first met and the hidden narratives preceding the film. The story begins when Bong-gil, a student from the same school, appears before Hwarim, a high school student living in hiding after an incident involving the snake god "Jin" during her childhood.

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It was produced as a film first, followed by the presentation of a prequel story as a webtoon. It is the next work by author Haemuri, who serialised "The Trap" on Naver Webtoon.

Lee Hyun-jung, managing director of Showbox’s Film Business Division, which distributed Exhumation, stated, "It is meaningful that the film’s story expands by meeting the new grammar of webtoons," adding, "I hope 'Blind Obedience' will be a fresh experience for both movie fans and webtoon readers."

Netizens' reaction to Exhuma's webtoon adaptation

The announcement of a webtoon based on Exhuma sparked fan frenzy, given the fact, the duo have huge fan following. One user wrote, "Exhuma spin-off webtoon focusing on the Hwarim × bonggil relationship?? THIS IS TOO DELICIOUS."

Another user wrote, "Wow, they’re making an Exhuma spin-off webtoon focusing on hwarim and bonggil’s relationship. I’M SOLD!!!!!!!"