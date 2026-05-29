/Helen Mirren reacts amid rumours of Tom Hardy’s MobLand firing

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy reportedly not returning to the third season of MobLand sparked debate across social media platforms. The major shakeup has left fans of this particular series shocked. Several reports allege behind-the-scenes tension and creative clashes during season 2. Amid this, veteran actress Helen Mirren has reacted to the rumours involving Tom Hardy.

Helen Mirren on Tom Hardy's MobLand firing rumours

Tom Hardy's MobLand co-star Helen Mirren has publicly backed him by sharing an Instagram post. Along with a picture of him, she wrote in the caption, "Love you now and always amid the swirling rumours of on-set drama. The comment section of the particular post has been limited.

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The post about Hardy from his co-star comes days after the reports surfaced claiming the Hollywood actor may not be returning for the potential third season of MobLand. An earlier report of Variety, the source, had stated that "Tom was not fired; the door is not closed for season 3, and things are being worked through creatively.

For the unversed, in the crime drama MobLand, Helen Mirren plays Maeve Harrigan, the formidable and calculating matriarch of a London crime family. While Tom Hardy plays Harry Da Souza, the loyal but conflicted "fixer" who executes the shady dealings and messy cleanups at the beck and call of the Harrigans.

All about MobLand controversy

The Paramount+ crime series MobLand has faced intense behind-the-scenes controversies, primarily involving star Tom Hardy's on-set behaviour during the filming of Season 2. Rumours circulated that Hardy was fired from the show following production of Season 2 due to friction with executive producers like Jez Butterworth and David C. Glasser. However, subsequent industry reports clarified that he is expected to return for season 3.

Reports alleged that Hardy was consistently late to set and would stay in his trailer for hours, frustrating the cast, including veteran actors Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan. In addition, "Hardy clashed with the show's writers over unprompted script changes, ad-libbing dialogue, and his frustration that the show had shifted to an ensemble-focused narrative rather than centring strictly around him.