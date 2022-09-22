Tom Hardy secretly enters martial arts tournament, wins all matches

Hollywood A-lister Tom Hardy, who has been in movies including Inception, Dunkirk, and Venom as well as the hit Netflix series Peaky Blinders, competed in and won a martial arts match. The actor, 45, took part in the Milton Keynes-based Ultimate Martial Arts Championships' 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship, according to an article in The Guardian published on Tuesday.

Hardy, who sported a blue gi took down all his opponents and left the spectators entertained, as reported by the CNN.

“Everyone recognised him but he was very humble and was happy to take time out for people to take photographs with him,” a spokesperson for the championships was quoted as saying in the report. “It was a real pleasure to have him compete at our event,” he added.

Tom Hardy secretly enters a BJJ tournament and wins the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in the UK (2022) pic.twitter.com/EQlPP47qJZ — Fight Pics That Go Hard (@fightpicsgohard) September 21, 2022 ×

Danny Appleby, the actor's opponent at the tournament’s semifinal, lauded Hardy for putting up a great show while speaking to local media. “I was shell-shocked,” Appleby said. “[Hardy] said, ‘Just forget it’s me and do what you would normally do.’”

Continuing further Appleby stated the actor to be “a really strong guy … You wouldn’t think it with him being a celebrity.”

“I’ve done about six tournaments and I’ve been on the podium in every one. But he’s probably the toughest competitor I’ve had – he certainly lived up to his Bane character, that’s for sure,” he said, making a reference to Hardy’s character from the hit movie The Dark Knight Rises.

Hardy has competed in similar events before, and in August the actor took first place in the REORG Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Wolverhampton. It was a charitable event, and the money raised went to support military people, veterans, and first responders.

The report also identified Hardy as a trustee for REORG, a nonprofit that teaches jiu-jitsu to people with PTSD, depression, and other serious injuries.

