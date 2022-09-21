'They are no match to top teams': Ravi Shastri slams Team India for sloppy fielding against Australia

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri came down heavily on the Indian team after their poor fielding in the first T20I against Australia on Tuesday (September 20). Shastri said India are currently no match to the top teams in the world when it comes to fielding and that it can cost them badly in big tournaments.

India lost the series-opener against Australia by four wickets at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday despite posting a massive total of 208 runs on the board. The hosts produced a remarkable effort with the bat but the bowlers were taken to the cleaners as the Aussies pulled off a record chase.

India's shoddy fielding didn't help their cause during Australia's run-chase as the hosts dropped a number of crucial catches to let the game slip out of their hands. India dropped a total of three catches during Australia's innings, including those of Cameron Green and Matthew Wade, who went on to play terrific knocks to help the visitors gun down the 209-run target.

"If you look at all the top Indian teams over the years, there is youth and experience. I find the youth missing here and hence the fielding. If you look at the last five-six years, fielding-wise, I think this side is no match to any of the top sides when it comes to fielding. And that can hit badly in big tournaments," Shastri said on Star Sports after the match.

While Axar Patel dropped Green on 42 and went on to score 61 off just 30 deliveries, Wade remained unbeaten on 45 off 21 balls to take the Aussies home. It was a poor effort from India on the field as they put down important catches while also giving away crucial runs.

Disappointed by India's sloppy fielding, Shastri said the hosts were below-par on the field and dearly missed Ravindra Jadeja, who is one of the best fielders in the world at present. The former India head coach said India need to improve their fielding standards as they cannot win against big teams in major competitions with such performances.

"It means that as a batting side you have to get that 15-20 runs game after game, because if you look around the field, where is brilliance? There is no Jadeja. Where is that X-factor?" - said the former India head coach

"What I was disappointed today with was the standard of fielding. I mean, it looks sloppy and I think you need a big upping of the ante when it comes to the fielding if you have to beat big sides in big competitions," he concluded.