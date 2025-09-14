/Tom Hardy Birthday special: Dark Knight Rises to Venom, 7 films highlighting his talent and versatility

As Tom Hardy turns 48 on September 15, here are some of his delivered hits with exceptional acting in films like Warrior, Locke, and The Revenant, among others.
Hollywood actor Tom Hardy has showcased his ability to transform into characters, be it physically or emotionally. His impressive range of featuring in films includes the role of Bane in The Dark Knight Rises or the silent Man in Mad Max: Fury Road. Check out a few of the films he has been part of.
Set in an apocalyptic world, a tyrant rules over a stark desert, controlling every drop of water. Two rebels, one escaping grief and the other reaching out to her childhood, are the last hope for a few.
The film revolves around Hugh Glass, a legendary frontiersman, who is severely injured in a bear attack and is abandoned by his hunting crew. He uses his skills to survive and take revenge on his companion, who betrayed him.
Tom Hardy garnered attention for playing the role of the antagonist named Bane. The film tells the story of Bane, a brutal revolutionary who has been excommunicated from the League of Shadows, attacks Gotham City, and ruins its long era of peace. Bruce Wayne vows to prevent the city's nuclear annihilation.
Venom revolves around the character Eddie, a struggling journalist who gains superpowers due to him becoming the host of Venom, an alien symbiote, whose species plan to invade Earth. The film has two more installments and tells about the adventures of the duo.
The thriller film tells the life of a successful construction manager, Ivan Locke, who takes a dramatic turn as he comes to know through a phone call that a woman with whom he had a one-night stand is in labour.
Set in the Soviet era, the security agent is out on a mission to investigate a series of child murders but is demoted by his disillusioned superiors. With the support of his wife, he decides to pursue the case on his own.
The war-based film tells the story of an elite force of American soldiers, who are tasked with the mission to nab a Somalian warlord's top lieutenants. They find themselves ambushed by a large group of heavily-armed Somalis instead.