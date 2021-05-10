'Venom Let There Be Carnage' trailer: It's Tom Hardy vs Woody Harrelson

Trailer for Tom Hardy starrer ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ is out.

Venom’s sequel also features Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Stephen Graham in pivotal roles. The sequel has been directed by Andy Serkis.

The trailer shows a good glimpse of Woody Harrelson’s villain who will most likely unleash maximum carnage on our anti-hero. Things begin normally, with Tom Hardy’s character and the symbiote sharing their body and consciousness. The latter even singing through the breakfast.

Later, Woody Harrelson is shown tied to the hospital bed, ready to unveil his darker side to the world.

Watch the trailer here:

The release date of ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ is yet to be announced.