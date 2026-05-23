/Tom Hardy fired from crime drama MobLand? Here's what we know

Tom Hardy has reportedly been fired from the Paramount+ crime drama MobLand after two seasons, following alleged tensions behind the scenes.

According to a report by Variety, Hardy was let go after what sources described as "on-set issues" involving executive producer Jez Butterworth, 101 Studios, and others connected to the series.

Tom Hardy fired from MobLand?

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A report obtained by Variety claimed the 48-year-old actor was repeatedly late to production during Season 2 and frequently gave script notes and altered dialogue.

The reports also suggested that Hardy was unhappy with the show's ensemble format, which featured several high-profile actors, including Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan.

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The report further alleged that the situation caused Butterworth to nearly leave the production, ultimately leading Paramount to remove Hardy from the project.

Hardy starred in the MobLand series as Harry Da Souza, a fixer working for a London crime family. The show was executive-produced by Guy Ritchie.

When the drama premiered in spring 2025, Paramount+ said it became the platform's "biggest global series premiere ever" with 2.2 million global views, according to a company press release.

Variety reported that filming for season 2 wrapped in March, though an official premiere date has not yet been announced. The series has also not been renewed for a third season.

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Alongside Hardy, Brosnan and Mirren, the cast includes Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Jasmine Jobson, Mandeep Dhillon and Daniel Betts.

The first season concluded with Harry Da Souza being accidentally stabbed in the chest by his wife, Jan, played by Froggatt. However, Butterworth had previously denied speculation that Hardy's character was being written out of the series.

"No. We're not gonna, we love Harry. We love Tom," Butterworth told an outlet in June 2025, as per Page Six.

At the time, Butterworth added that he wanted the series "to run for as long as it fascinates and delights and stimulates an audience."

As per Page Six, Hardy had earlier said that he signed on to the series because it allowed him to flex "different muscles" as an actor.