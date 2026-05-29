/₹5 crore gone! Johnny Depp’s card details stolen, 308 transactions; fraud went unnoticed for 2 years

How much money is too much money? That’s the question that comes to mind after news broke that Johnny Depp was unaware that he had been robbed after the details of his credit card were leaked.

The actor was reportedly unaware of unauthorised transactions made over two years. In that time, he was robbed of roughly $660,000 ( Rs 5-6 crore) without his knowledge after his credit card details were leaked. The actor's name in the credit card fraud case came into the spotlight when dramatic footage of armed police arresting the alleged fraudster went viral online.

When police arrested a fraudster who stole thousands of dollars from Johnny Depp

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According to reports, the suspect had access to Depp’s card for over two years. But the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was reportedly unaware of the huge sum siphoned off from his account for over two years until his bank found the transactions suspicious.

According to reports, the suspect used Depp's card between January 2024 and December 2025 and had made a total of 308 transactions worth over $690k. Authorities said that he used to steal credit card details for online purchases and bookings on internet platforms.

During the investigation, it was also revealed that most of the money was spent on an international accommodation brokerage website.

According to Blinkk, a fraudster living in Hungary was taken into custody on May 6, after investigators and police raided a rented flat on Gömb Street in District XIII, Angyalföld. He was arrested later. The trail began when an American financial institution alerted the FBI’s Hungarian branch to unauthorised withdrawals from a key client’s account. Those transactions led investigators straight to Hungary.

After tracking the location, the cops quickly reached the rented apartment of the 27-year-old suspect, whose apartment was searched, and the electronic devices used for the crime. Authorities had traced the illegal activity using IP addresses, email accounts, and a Hungarian phone number allegedly used to make bookings.

"In addition, we also determined the IP addresses from which he purchased and the e-mail addresses used by the fraudster for the crimes. These data led to the internet service providers in Hungary. In addition, investigators linked the crimes to a Hungarian phone number, after they provided it as the contact information of a rented apartment in

Budapest last December,'' the spokesperson added.