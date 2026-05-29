/House of the Dragon season 3 trailer out! Promises ‘brutal and horrific’ war ahead

Get ready for Westeros’ most brutal war! House of the Dragon is coming back with the third season, and the fight for the Iron Throne is getting brutal, bloody, and more tragic.

Starring Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke and Matt Smith, the hit HBO MAX series is set bout 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and revolves around the civil war of the Targerians. Ahead of the season 3 debut, the makers have dropped the final trailer.

House of the Dragon Season 3: New trailer released

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Fans of 'House of the Dragon' have waited two years, and as the wait is about to get over, the makers are doing everything possible to keep the excitement on the edge. While everyone is versed, the third season is going to see the war that has been brewing from the past two seasons between the Greens and the Blacks.

With Season 3 to be all-out war, the final trailer opens with a dragon destroying everything in sight. As chaos unfolds, the High Septon warns that these are turbulent times, while Rhaenyra secures the city amid a war that makes everyone suffer and as she has been told by her husband Daemon (Matt Smith) about how far she has come.

Meanwhile, Aegon is brutal, but his mother, Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke), is scared as they prepare for war.

The final trailer shows brutal war scenes with dragons flying around the king's landing, armies clash in blood-soaked fields, and so many deaths.

When will House of the Dragon season 3 be released, and when will it air in India?

Based on George R.R. Martin’s book series “Fire & Blood,” set to premiere on Sunday, June 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. It will be available to stream on HBO Max. Season three has eight episodes, and will air weekly with a finale on August 9.

In India, fans can watch the first episode on June 22, Monday, June 22, 6:30 a.m. IST, on Jio Hotstar.

Which cast members are returning for House of the Dragon season 3?

The three leading figures, Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower) and Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen) are returning.