/'A lot of emotional issues': Britney Spears opens up about personal struggles after legal troubles

Britney Spears has recently been making headlines due to her reckless driving case and rehabilitation stay. Now, the pop icon has opened up about the emotional challenges she has faced over the past year. The 44-year-old posted a long message on Instagram describing what she called an "interesting" year. However, the post was soon deleted, sparking concern among fans.

Britney Spears reckless driving case

The singer has been the subject of intense public attention in recent months after pleading guilty to a reckless driving charge linked to an incident in March in Ventura County, California. As per reports, under a plea agreement, she received 12 months of probation, one day of jail time credited as time served, and a fine.

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Also Read: Britney Spears seen in newly released dashcam video from DUI incident

Additionally, she was directed to attend regular sessions with a psychologist and psychiatrist. Reports later revealed that she sought treatment at a rehabilitation facility following the incident.

Britney Spears shares emotional message

While Spears did not address the matter directly, the singer took to her Instagram post to discuss a newfound interest in arts and crafts. "This year has been quite interesting... I've never done so many arts and crafts and it's sort of embarrassing ok so I might have went a bit coo coo in the nest when I honestly believed I could create my own stained glass... I got bits and pieces of broken glass, big pieces, small... all laid down on white sheets... to make it properly I have a glass blowing machine which is extremely dangerous cuz it's so hot in temperature it melts glass like you see in Catholic Churches or on round lamps unfortunately I wasn't able to use that machine... maybe one day I will," she said.

Also Read: Britney Spears checks into rehab facility weeks after DUI arrest

The Grammy-winning singer further added, "I have a lot of emotional issues that come up in my kitchen… I have no idea why. I guess that's usually where we as family all come together to celebrate, pray and cook and well for some reason I did my crafts there."

The singer's candid remarks come amid a period of renewed scrutiny. In addition to her legal issues, Spears recently became part of reports about an incident at a restaurant in Los Angeles. There were claims that she was acting erratically and was carrying a knife.

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However, her representatives denied these claims, arguing she was dining with her assistant and bodyguard and was not a threat to anyone.