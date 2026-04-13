/Britney Spears checks into rehab facility weeks after DUI arrest

Britney Spears has been in the headlines following her arrest in California late night for alleged driving under the influence. This follows earlier 2025 reports of erratic driving, keeping her in the public eye regarding personal challenges rather than music. Amid this, the pop singer has reportedly checked into a rehab facility.

More details of Britney Spears entering rehab facility

Britney Spears checked in a few days ago somewhere in the United States, as per the report of TMZ. Sources have stated that people close to the singer had been urging her to check herself in and she finally agreed to do so voluntarily.

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Reportedly, Britney had been having issues with drugs, in particular Adderall, and alcohol for years. During her many trips in Mexico, she made it a point to replenish her Adderall supply. In addition, “She knows strategically this will look good in front of the judge that she is taking seriously,” the same report stated.

About Britney Spears' DUI arrest

On the night of March 4 this year, the Baby One More Time hitmaker was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) in Ventura County, California. She was booked into custody at 3:02 am on March 5 and released shortly after.

The singer is reportedly scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2026. Weeks prior to this arrest, Britney had shared how she was affected by her strained relationship with her family, who had spent nearly 14 years under a conservatorship run by her father, James Spears, until 2021.

About Britney Spears

Britney Spears has been widely regarded as one of the most renowned pop singers. She began her professional career in 1992 as a cast member for Ruthless! musical and the final two seasons of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club television series before signing with Jive Records in 1997.