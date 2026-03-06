/Britney Spears' representative breaks silence on DUI arrest; court hearing date set in May

Pop singer Britney Spears has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Toxic hitmaker was recently arrested on suspicion of DUI (driving under the influence) in Ventura County and was subsequently released. Amid this, her representative has stepped in and spoken about the arrest.

What did Britney Spears' representative say about the singer's arrest?

In the hours after the singer was arrested and released on suspicion of driving under influence in California, the representative stated, “This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” as per the report of E! News.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The rep further stated, "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life. Hopefully she can get help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for wellbeing."

Britney Spears was reportedly arrested on March 4 in Ventura, California, and, according to police records, was released the following morning. This arrest comes weeks after the singer had shared how she was affected by her strained relationship with her family, who had spent nearly 14 years under a conservatorship run by her father, James Spears, until 2021.

Britney Spears's conservatorship, her relationship with family

In 2008, Britney Spears was placed under a conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears, and attorney Andrew M. Wallet as conservators. The settlement, reached for an undisclosed sum in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, April 25, brings an end to the conflict over fees related to the conservatorship battle. The conservatorship, which had granted Jamie control over Britney's life, was terminated in November 2021, marking a significant victory for the singer. The legal battle over fees began after Jamie was removed as the conservator of Britney's estate in September 2021, leading to the termination of the entire conservatorship two months later.

Britney Spears, in a recently explosive post, wrote, “As people, all we really want is to feel connected to each other and never feel alone.” For those of you in your family that have said helping you is to isolate you and make you feel unbelievably left out … they were wrong. We can forgive as people, but we don't ever forget. Yearning and longing for contact is always crucial!!"

She further wrote, "It's weird how God works in mysterious ways. My friends, what do you think he is saying today???” she wrote. “Because, to be totally honest with you, no matter what he says, they will never take responsibility for what they did. PS I haven't danced in a month because I broke my toe twice!”

All about Britney Spears

Britney Spears has been widely regarded as one of the most renowned pop singers. She began her professional career in 1992 as a cast member for Ruthless! musical and the final two seasons of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club television series before signing with Jive Records in 1997.