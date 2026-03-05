Britney Spears arrested in Calfornia on suspicion of DUI: Reports

Britney Spears has reportedly been arrested in Ventura County, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to records from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, the singer was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 4, at around 9:28 PM local time.

She was later booked at 3:02 am and released a few hours later at 6:07 am. The records were reviewed by multiple publications.

The singer is expected to appear in court on May 4 in connection with the case.

Britney deactivates her Instagram account

According to PEOPLE, Spears’ Instagram account was deactivated around the time of her arrest.

Before she was booked and eventually released by the Ventura Sheriff’s Office, the 44-year-old singer had posted a bizarre video of herself dancing in lingerie. She had censored herself with heart emojis.

Britney Spears’ controversial past

Pop star Britney Spears has lived much of her life under intense public scrutiny. Global attention on her surged again in 2021 when fans urged her to demand an end to her conservatorship. Britney eventually appealed to the court, which ordered an end to her 13-year-long conservatorship that had controlled her personal and financial affairs. The arrangement had been overseen by her father, Jamie Spears.

Following the end of the conservatorship, Spears experienced several major life changes. She married actor and fitness trainer Sam Asghari, though the couple later separated and finalised their divorce. During this period, the singer also released her bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me, in which she reflected on her career and personal struggles.

Reports have also indicated that Spears recently sold her music catalogue and related rights to Primary Wave.