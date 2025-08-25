/Britney Spears on hardest years, calls marriage to Sam Asghari a ‘fake distraction'



Britney Spears has shared a post on Instagram, this time dedicated to her two sons and her marriage to Sam Asghari, which she described as a “fake distraction.” Spears, one of the superstars who has never shied away from sharing her true feelings with fans and followers, recently penned a lengthy Instagram post opening up about the hardest years of her life.

Britney Spears on marriage, missing her sons, and more

Taking to Instagram, the 43-year-old singer shared a nude picture of herself along with a

long caption expressing her feelings.“We’re just people so fragile and human,” Spears wrote in the post.

‘’The hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years … I was cut off from calling or texting and I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears.''

The actress recalled marrying Sam, which was not attended by her estranged sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. The singer shares her songs with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

She continued, “Its weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it.”

Sharing that she's healing, the ‘’Gimme More'' singer wrote,“I know im healing bc im hungry again like a child or baby… im so hungry it hurts and when I eat its like its my first time ever eating in my life.”

“I believe although I loved my home there is waaay too much abuse and trauma in there…. Today I thank jesus for food it feel like telling others NO… Owning my body… and letting them REALLY know where im from,” Spears added.